Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette has a premiere date — Here’s when to tune in

The Bachelor fans weren’t incredibly excited when Jenn Tran was announced as the next Bachelorette star.

But as we get closer to the premiere of her season, the anticipation is starting to build.

Earlier this week, we learned that Maria Georgas was offered and even accepted the role before turning it down.

We also know that Daisy Kent was asked to take the top spot and she also said no thanks.

While she may have been third in line to hand out roses, we just know that Jenn will rock this gig – and it may be even better with her at the helm.

The long wait for Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is almost over as ABC has finally announced when the highly-anticipated season will begin.

Here’s when to tune in for Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette

Spoilers for Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette have already started to trickle in and that’s how we know Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent will appear as they host a group date.

We expect even more famous faces to pop up as that’s just how Bachelor Nation seems to do when new seasons are filming.

We have also seen a tease of Jenn’s men and she promised us that it’ll be a fun time as she makes her way through the guys to find out who is her Mr. Right and who may not be there for the right reasons.

To see all this and more, set your DVRs and get ready because Jenn’s season starts on Monday, July 8 at 8/7c.

Maria Georgas was going to be our Bachelorette

We’re sure that Jenn Tran will do an amazing job and now we know it could have been Maria Georgas.

That was already assumed, as she was easily the most popular The Bachelor cast member to emerge from Joey Graziadei’s season.

However, days before The Bachelorette premiere date was announced, Maria confirmed that she had accepted and then relinquished the role when she realized she just wasn’t ready to take on such a big role.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Maria even admitted that she had made it as far as the wardrobe fittings before realizing she just wasn’t ready yet.

But Jenn Tran was definitely ready to embrace The Bachelorette fully and we are here for it.

Her acceptance of the role makes Jenn the first Asian-American lead after the franchise has been heavily criticized for its lack of diversity. She’s also one of the most accomplished cast members to take on a leading role as she’s still working through her studies to become a physician’s assistant.

The Bachelorette Season 21 premieres on Monday, July 8 at 8/7c on ABC.