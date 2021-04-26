Jenn Harley issues warning to Saffire Matos amid Ronnie Ortiz-Magro domestic violence arrest

Jenn Harley issued what appeared to be a warning toward Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s new girlfriend Saffire on her Instagram story. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jenn Harley appears to have issued a warning to Saffire Matos amid the arrest of her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on charges of alleged domestic violence.

The former love of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, and the mother of his only daughter Ariana Sky, posted a message to her Instagram story which appeared to refer to the allegations. This came with a warning for the young woman, who has dated the reality star for over one year.

“PSA who needs to hear this…As you can see even to this day the abuse never ends, this is your chance, get out now, RUN! Do not let someone make you feel like it’s your fault for their actions! I promise you it will only get worse,” she wrote without referencing Saffire or Ron directly.

Jenn and Ron had a tumultuous relationship that began in early 2017 shortly after Ron split from Keeping Up with the Kardashians frequent guest-star Malika Haqq.

In June 2018, Jenn was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas but due to insufficent evidence, the case did not move forward.

The couple’s tempestuous romance was also caught by MTV’s cameras, who caught Jen yelling at and hitting Ron while the cast filmed in Las Vegas.

Abuse allegations marred both of Jenn and Ronnie’s reputations

Ronnie posted a picture of a black eye. He said on his Instagram story, “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes you love people so much you’re willing to lie and [then] hurt the people that love you the most to protect,” he wrote, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

This news came to light after Ron showed up late the day of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s sentencing in September 2018, sporting a black eye he said he got when he was jumped at a restaurant in Secaucus, New Jersey. None of his castmates believed him and felt Jenn was behind his injury.

Other documented domestic incidents occurred between the couple. Their physical altercations came to a head when Ronnie was arrested on October 4 after an alleged altercation with Jenn while their daughter was home.

The LAPD said in a statement to In Touch, “Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m. The suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers on location, the suspect was cooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

Ronnie was later charged with seven misdemeanors: willfully inflicting corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant, brandishing a weapon, willful and unlawful criminal threats, false imprisonment, child endangerment, and two counts of resisting arrest.

Ronnie has since moved on with Saffire Matos

Ronnie and Saffire have dated for one year. The young woman will reportedly guest-star on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when Ronnie introduces her to his roommates for the first time reported Screen Rant.

The cast includes Ronnie, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino quarantined together in Pennsylvania at the Woodloch Resort in the Poconos.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.