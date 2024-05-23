Jenn Fessler defends herself amid fallout over newfound friendship with Luis and Teresa

Jenn Fessler is getting a lot of camera time this season as we watch her once-close friendships crumble.

The last episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey featured a tense interaction between Jenn, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda and that conversation ended on a sour note.

Margaret and Rachel are angry at Jenn over her newfound friendship with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas, but despite, their feelings Jenn is not backing down.

Meanwhile, she’s getting applauded by some fans for standing her ground, but she’s also getting backlash from others for betraying her friends.

People have had much to say about how things are playing out, but now it’s Jenn’s turn to speak.

The second-season friend-of recently set the record straight in a new interview and RHONJ fans are already sounding off on social media.

Jenn Fessler defends herself after fallout with her best friend Margaret Josephs

Jenn had a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and explained that her comment to Margaret was taken out of context.

The RHONJ star told her friend that she would stay away from Luis and Teresa after Margaret cut ties with the couple over the threatening phone call to her son.

However, Jenn said she promised no such thing.

“You saw me saying to Margaret, ‘I told you that if you don’t wanna be around these people again neither will I,'” said Jenn. “What I meant by that was if you’re not gonna go back and do the show again then I’m not gonna go back and do the show again.”

“I didn’t say I would never be around Luis or talk to Luis and Teresa again,” she added.

RHONJ fans blast Jenn for playing both sides

Jenn noted in the interview that she’s free to have her own opinion, but RHONJ fans had some views about her.

“She’s talking out of both sides of her mouth. A good friend wouldn’t want to be friends with someone that has caused their friend grief & stress,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m not a Marge fan but Jenn shouldn’t have said what she said. It does make it sound like she’s saying she won’t have anything to do with them,” reasoned someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “She’s playing two sides of the fence just like Dolores does 😏.”

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bricesander/Instagram

Someone else added, “I really liked Fessler last year and thought she’d be a great addition… unpleasantly surprised that she’s NOT who she said she was and her promises to friends are meaningless …Shameful Behavior.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.