Jenelle Evans says she won’t leave husband David Eason, trolls call him out for losing her business deals

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans told her followers that she won’t be leaving her husband David Eason despite the recent backlash he received.

David Eason is no stranger to controversy so when a risqué, intimate pic surfaced of Jenelle that he recently shared, it wasn’t a surprise that his critics came for him.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, David shared the pic on his private Instagram account, showing Jenelle nearly nude while showering.

Critics felt that David was degrading Jenelle by sharing the pic, given her changed physique since the pic was taken years ago.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans says ‘No, I will not leave my husband’ David Eason

Now, Jenelle is defending her man and told her critics she will not be leaving David.

In a TikTok video shared on Sunday, Dec. 12, Jenelle stood in front of her camera as the caption, “No, I will not leave my husband” appeared at the bottom of the screen.

“Thank you for coming to my TED talk,” Jenelle lip-synced along to the voiceover.

“I can care less if you like him or not 🤷🏻‍♀️ @easondavid,” Jenelle captioned the video.

Of course, Jenelle received a multitude of comments on the video from critics who blamed her husband David for losing all of her business deals.

Jenelle was recently dropped from an athleisure line of clothing and blamed it on a “hate campaign” against her.

Jenelle Evans’ critics blame David Eason for her dropped business deals

“You really should care,” the commenter told Jenelle. “You do realize he’s the sole reason every collab or every company drops you?”

Jenelle simply responded, “No he’s not.”

When another one of Jenelle’s critics told her that David was responsible for her losing money, Jenelle told them that everything is copacetic at home.

“Ok so continue to lose money and deals and self respect,” Jenelle’s critic wrote in the comments. “That is totally fine and 100% up to you!”

Jenelle replied, “I pay my bills, my family is supported. I am mentally happy and it’s peaceful at my home now.”

Jenelle Evans hints that Teen Mom 2 was to blame for ‘bringing her down’

When another critic of David showed up to comment and tell Jenelle he was dragging her down, the former Teen Mom 2 star made it seem as though her time on MTV was to blame.

“I’m doing just fine these past 2 years since being off the show 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Jenelle wrote.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after 12 seasons on the show when producers discovered that David shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

MTV parted ways with David first, in 2018, after he went on a homophobic Twitter rant. MTV released a statement that read, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV.”

“With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

