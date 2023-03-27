Jen Shah’s prison sentence reduced — Here’s when former RHOSLC star gets released

Jen Shah will be getting out of prison sooner than anticipated.

In January, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum was sentenced to 78 months (six and a half years) in prison for her role in a nationwide telemarking scheme that defrauded thousands of victims – many of them elderly – out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Last month, Shah reported to FPC Bryan — a minimum-security facility for women in Bryan, southeast Texas — to begin serving her time.

But Shah won’t have to wait as long as expected to regain her freedom, as according to the federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database, her sentence has now been reduced by a full year.

The Bravo alum, 49, is now scheduled to be released on August 30, 2028.

In a statement, a rep for the star told People that Shah is “doing well” and “remains committed towards making her victims whole.”

Shah was arrested by federal law enforcement agents back in March of 2021, while Bravo’s cameras were rolling.

She initially pled not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

However, in July of 2022 — just before her trial was set to begin — Shah changed her mind in a dramatic last-minute reversal and entered a guilty plea.

At her sentencing in January, a tearful Shah apologized to victims of the scheme, telling the court, “I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people.”

“I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution,” the Bravo alum said.

On top of the 6.5 — now 5.5 — years in prison, Shah was ordered to forfeit up to $6.5 million in assets and to pay up to $9.5 million in restitution to the victims of the scheme.

In their statement, Shah’s rep said the star “has initiated her payments towards restitution,” adding, “We hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah opens up about ‘nightmare’ of prison life

It’s safe to say the former reality star is not having a “Shah-mazing” time in federal prison.

Earlier this month, Shah shared a prison journal entry detailing the “nightmare” of her new life behind bars, which starts every morning with a 6 a.m. wakeup and “brown bag” breakfast.

The Bravo alum recounted her tearful final goodbyes with her son and husband, University of Utah football coach Sharrieff Shah, and the “anxiety attack” she experienced on leaving them behind.

“I feel like I don’t belong here,” the former Housewife wrote. “I thought I could do this but I’ve decided I can’t.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.