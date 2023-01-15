RHOSLC star Jen Shah ordered to mental health treatment after prison stint

After serving her prison sentence, Jen Shah will have to participate in mental health treatment. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Like most non-celebrities caught up in the criminal justice system, Jen Shah’s punishment won’t end with her prison sentence.

After serving out her six-and-a-half-year wire fraud sentence, court documents reveal, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star will have to participate in a mental health treatment program.

Once she is released from prison, Shah will remain under court supervision for another five years. During that time, the documents state that she must complete a mental health treatment program approved by her probation officer.

The court documents – newly obtained by TMZ – also state that Shah, 49, must continue to take her prescribed medications after her time in prison unless a doctor says otherwise. The Bravo star will undergo drug testing 15 days post-release, plus “at least” two other tests thereafter, as determined by the court.

In July, Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges stemming from a nationwide telemarketing scam that allegedly defrauded thousands of people, many of them elderly.

Earlier this month, the star was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for her role in the scheme. She must report to a federal penitentiary in Texas to begin her sentence on February 17.

Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in wire fraud case

Shah’s wire fraud case has made headlines since March 2021, when she was arrested by federal law enforcement officers while the RHOSLC cameras rolled.

Throughout that season of the series, Shah continuously insisted she was innocent and would “fight” the charges in court. She initially entered a plea of not guilty to the charges but changed her mind in a last-minute reversal.

In a December court filing, United States Attorney Damian Williams called Shah an “integral leader” in a “wide-ranging, nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people.”

Williams wrote that Shah “and her co-conspirators persisted… until the victims’ bank accounts were empty, their credit cards were at their limits, and there was nothing more to take.”

Jen Shah says her actions ‘hurt innocent people’

As part of her guilty plea, Shah agreed to forfeit $6.5 million in assets and to pay up to $9.5 million in restitution to victims of the scheme.

Per the newly obtained court documents, the Bravo star will have to make installment payments toward that restitution in the amount of 15% of her gross income.

Before her sentence was read out, a tearful Shah addressed the court, apologizing to both her family and the victims of the scheme for the harm her actions caused.

“I am sorry,” the star said, acknowledging that “my actions have hurt innocent people.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.