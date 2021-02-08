Jen Shah reveals where she stands with her RHOSLC castmates, are they in a good place?

Is Jen Shah on good terms with her RHOSLC castmates? Pic credit:Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah has had a very rough, but memorable first season.

Not only has she gotten tons of backlash from fans of the show, but she also had issues with each of her castmates. And the season didn’t exactly end on a high note between them.

During their cast trip to Vegas, another big blowup by Jen led to a tense session with a life coach.

During the session, the entire RHOSCL cast revealed that they did not trust the brunette beauty.

But has anything changed since the season ended?

Is Jen Shah still at odds with her RHOSLC castmates?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star had a recent chat with People TV’s Reality Check.

And she shared the state of her relationship with the rest of her castmates.

According to Jen, ” Yeah, I’m in a good place with them.”

She continued, “I mean we have our like ups and downs but for the most part– I mean from my perspective– as long as I’m able to discuss and get things out of there I forgive and move on when it’s actually like everything’s been addressed.”

” And I feel that we’ve been able to address some things,” added the RHOSLC star.

Most likely Jen is referring to the three-part reunion, where the women got to see each other face to face, after the dramatic season.

One person that the 46-year-old had to hash out some things with, is her friend Heather Gay. And we’re hoping they did that at the reunion.

Are Heather Gay and Jen Shah back on good terms?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shocked her friend Heather Gay during their life coaching session in Vegas.

Jen shared that she no longer trusted Heather. And during her chat with the media outlet she explained her actions.

“You know because Heather was my girl. That’s who I was closest to at that time and so when she raised her hand that really hit me hard, ‘like how do I not know this?'” said Jen.

“And so, from that standpoint, the lady that was facilitating the group session that day was like ‘be honest so as we can work things…’ so I raised my hand because I was most hurt with Heather,” expounded the Utah Housewife.

Through the season, Heather was always the one person who stood by Jen’s side after her constant blow-ups.

So fans were surprised by Jen’s proclamation that she didn’t trust her friend. At the moment we don’t know where things stand with the two women.

But we’ll soon find out if they were able to make amends and get their friendship back on track during the RHOSLC reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 airs on Wednesday, February 10 at 10/9c on Bravo.