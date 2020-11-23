Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah shaded Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, dubbing her as her “least favorite” housewife.

Jen sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood to dish on her joining the Real Housewives franchise.

The outlet asked her to spill the tea on who her least favorite housewife is, and Jen didn’t hold back.

“Least favorite would be Kelly Dodd,” she said.

“I don’t know her personally, but I’m just basing this off of her social opinions, coronavirus opinions, wearing a mask opinions, they’re very much against what my own personal beliefs are.”

The @realhousewivesfranchise account documented the exchange on Instagram with Jen and Kelly’s photos side-by-side and Jen’s quote about Kelly.

Kelly fired back in the comments section, calling the new fan-favorite RHOSLC star irrelevant.

“Who is this chick ??” Kelly retorted in the comments section.

The comments section was divided by Jen and Kelly fans.

Some fans came to Kelly’s defense.

“I seriously doubt that Kelly Dodd gives 2 fugs what this person thinks of her! lol,” one user wrote.

“Lol Jen shah looks like she’s wearing a whole mask on top of her head. Tries too hard. I love Kelly,” another fan quipped.

“like people care what she thinks. Lol I always love @kellyddodd !!” a third added

Others agreed with Jen and praised her for speaking her truth.

“We STAN @therealjenshah before, and we STAN her even more now,” one fan commented.

“100% agree! Queen @therealjenshah. Kelly was likeable at one point. Now she just rants,” another stated.

“Jen would give Kelly the verbal dragging that she has deserved for several years!!” a third exclaims.

Kelly Dodd controversy

Kelly Dodd has always been a controversial figure, but many Bravo fans believe she took it to a new level with her stance on the coronavirus and other social issues.

Many Bravo bloggers declared that they are boycotting RHOC because of Kelly’s actions.

One of her actions that caused the most uproar was when she wore a hat that read “Drunk Wives Matter,” riffing on the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Statements Kelly has made on COVID-19

Kelly has been criticized for minimizing the dangers of COVID-19.

“I don’t understand why people are freaking out about coronavirus,” she stated during a confessional interview on RHOC. “It’s like the H1N1. It’s like the Swine Flu. Things like this happen from time to time.”

Dodd was also spotted at numerous large social gatherings wearing no mask.

Her mother was recently diagnosed with coronavirus and is in the hospital. Her brother broke the news on social media, which Kelly claimed she didn’t know because her mother had blocked her.

Even though her mother has the virus, Kelly has chosen to double down on her beliefs.

One fan wrote a comment on her most recent Instagram video claiming that masks do not help prevent the virus’s spread.

Kelly replied, “@lynnenedeljkovic if your pants can’t contain a fart you think a strip of fabric can contain a virus.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.