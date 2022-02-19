Jen Shah doesn’t want her RHOSLC clips shown during fraud trial 

Jen Shah does not want clips from her appearance on RHOSLC to appear in her trial. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram



Jen Shah’s tagline for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City City is: “The only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing.”

But she doesn’t want her appearances on the show to be evidence in her trial.

Shah’s lawyers filed paperwork to prevent the prosecution from admitting clips in the show as evidence.

The show which Shah has starred in for two seasons has portrayed the housewives and their opulent lifestyles.

Jen Shah and her lawyers do not want prosecutors to use clips from the show that made her famous.

Page Six received Shah’s lawyer filings which requested that “The defense opposes the use in evidence of any clips from the RHOSLC.”

Shah frequently threw lavish events, including an $80,000 party for co-star Meredith Marks in Season 1 of the Bravo show.

Attorneys for Shah alleged this is all for the show and said she exaggerated “wealth and drama.” Furthermore, Shah was “playing that character on a show that has been highly curated and edited to satisfy its dramatic requirements.”

The lawyers also requested jurors fill out an extensive questionnaire regarding knowledge of the Bravo show.

Jen Shah maintains her innocence and goes to trial in March

Jen Shah was arrested in March 2021, and Bravo cameras were rolling.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She and her first assistant Stuart Smith have allegedly ripped off hundreds of victims since 2012, selling bogus services. Most of the reported victims were over the age of 55 years old. The names of the victims were compiled into lists of leads and shared with co-conspirators.

Smith originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty in November 2021.

“I knowingly and intentionally discussed and engaged with other individuals to develop a plan or operation to obtain money by false representation by offering and inducing individuals, many of whom were over 50 years of age or older,” Smith said in a statement read at the hearing.

Smith is currently out on bail, and sentencing occurs on March 3 with a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison. Other co-conspirators implicated received charges ranging from five to seven years.

Shah, who has maintained her innocence, has a trial scheduled for March 22nd.

Andy Cohen questions Jen and her husband, Coach Shah, on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion special about her arrest.

Part one of the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, February 27th at 9/8c.