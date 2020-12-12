Jen Shah blasts Brandi Glanville after former RHOBH star calls her out for being ‘fake’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah clapped back at reality TV star Brandi Glanville after Brandi called her “fake.”

Brandi stayed on brand and gave her unfiltered thoughts on what she thought of RHOSLC and the new Housewives.

“The two fakest b***hes on #RHSLC are Diet Coke b–ch & tons of glam (hubby picked her up in a 1996 land cruiser) b–ch-the rest I’m not mad at they seem authentic,” Brandi tweeted. “Love it or hate it…that’s my opinion.”

While she didn’t name names, it’s clear that she was referencing Lisa Barlow and Jen.

Jen Shah’s response

Even though Jen didn’t respond to Brandi on Twitter, she had plenty to say about the tweet when she appeared on an Instagram Live interview with Bravo blogger, That Bravo Life.

Like Brandi, Jen did not hold back at all.

“I didn’t even respond to it – it’s like so ridiculous,” Jen said during the interview in a video captured by irealhousewives. “Like honestly, it’s so stupid. Bye bi*ch! You ain’t on the mother f**king housewives of nobody so shut the f*ck up, sit the f*ck down, drink some water, [and] go back to wherever you came from! Bye!”

That Bravo Life previously came to Jen’s defense soon after Brandi issued the tweet.

The account called out Brandi big time on its Instagram story.

“I know Brandi, the biggest trainwreck and woman with the least class to ever be allowed on housewives, is not coming for my queens!” That Bravo Life wrote alongside Brandi’s tweet.

Jen reposted the story and added gifs of herself, Lisa, and an angry Chihuahua.

On RHOSLC, Jen has made it clear that she will cross anyone who insults her.

One of the main points of drama on RHOSLC so far is the feud between Mary Cosby and Jen.

Mary told Jen that she “smelled like hospital.” Jen said Mary knew that her aunt was there getting her legs amputated and that Jen hadn’t gone to the hospital that day, so Jen claimed Mary was doing it to be mean.

Even though Mary apologized, Jen still hasn’t been able to let the matter go.

Lisa Barlow’s response

Lisa took a different approach when it came to addressing Brandi’s tweet.

Lisa appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her RHOSLC costar and bestie Meredith Marks.

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Lisa what she thought of Brandi’s tweet.

Lisa did not seem to be bothered by the tweet. Instead, she joked that she wished Brandi referred to her as the “VIDA tequila lady” rather than “Diet Coke b–ch.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.