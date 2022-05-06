Jen Saviano shares her excitement to celebrate very first Mother’s Day

Jen Saviano is about to celebrate her first Mother’s Day. Pic credit: @jensav11/Instagram

Jen Saviano is speaking out about being a new mom and the excitement of having her first official Mother’s Day to celebrate.

Jen appeared on Season 20 of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins and Bachelor in Paradise with Nick Viall, but she didn’t find true love on either season.

However, she has seemingly found love in her current boyfriend, not from Bachelor Nation, Landon Ricker. In fact, the two are not only in a relationship, but more recently, they became parents as they welcomed a new baby boy into their lives last month when Baby Wilder joined the Ricker/Saviano family.

What did Jen Saviano say in her interview?

Jen did an exclusive interview recently with BachelorNation.com to talk about all of the first she is experiencing with motherhood.

When asked about taking care of Wilder and becoming a new mom, Jen answered, “It’s been chaotic, exhausting, and amazing all at once.”

She also stated that the hardest part has been healing after having a child and that it is something people don’t warn you about or talk about much. She had not been expecting that part to be so challenging.

Jen chatted about the abundance of diapers that a newborn goes through and how she was not quite ready for that.

Jen discusses favorite part of motherhood, offers advice

Jen talked about her favorite part of being a mom and how each day gets easier as she figures things out. She declared, “I just stare at Wilder all day every day. He’s perfection, and I’ll forever be in awe.”

Jen also discussed how excited she is for Wilder to be able to start trying foods so she can see what he likes or doesn’t like. Jen also stated that she hopes Wilder always knows to love himself and trust himself, and that’s something she hopes to instill in him as he grows up.

When asked what becoming a mom means to her, Jen revealed, “I’ve always wanted to be a mother; I just didn’t know if or when it would happen. This has been such an unexpected blessing, and it’s my favorite (and most important) role I’ve ever had. I can’t wait to do life with my little man.”

Her advice for new moms out there includes trying not to control every situation, trusting your intuition and your mama gut, and never stop learning.

Congratulations to Jen and Landon, and Happy Mother’s Day to all of you moms out there!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.