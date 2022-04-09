The Bachelor’s Jen Saviano gives birth to her first baby

Jen Saviano gives birth! Pic credit: ABC

Jen Saviano made her first debut on The Bachelor on Season 20 of the show with Ben Higgins as the leading man.

While it wasn’t meant to be with Ben, Jen did hit it off with Nick Viall on her second attempt on Bachelor in Paradise. While she truly thought that was the end of her hunt for love, Nick was announced as the next Bachelor, ending their relationship.

Luckily for Jen, that wasn’t her love story ending because she found her current boyfriend and daddy of her firstborn child, Landon Ricker. As fans have been watching their much-documented pregnancy, they have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Bachelor Nation alum’s baby.

Wait no more, Bachelor Nation! Jen Saviano has had her baby!

Jen and Landon welcomed their newborn baby on April 6, 2022, as Jen documented the new arrival on her Instagram page.

She posted a photo of her baby boy, as well as a video that showed the name, date, and time he was born, along with audio of him being born and hearing the doctor and parents in the background with camera clicks going off.

Then Jen captioned her post with the details of the little guy, as she wrote, “he’s here. Wilder Reed. 8lb 10oz of pure heaven. we couldn’t be more in love with him.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans couldn’t wait to offer their congrats

Bachelor Nation alums and fans took to Jen’s post and showed their love, support, and excitement that her new bundle of joy was here.

Twins Emily and Haley Ferguson were two of the first four Bachelor Nation alums to comment on Jen’s post. They wrote, “Congrats (heart-faced emoji) so happy mama and baby are healthy (red heart emoji)” and “Congratulations (blue heart) he’s perfect!”

Ashley Iaconetti, who just recently had her first baby herself, wrote, “Congratulations!! He’s so cute! Love the name!” Blake Horstmann also posted congratulations to the couple.

Jared Haibon and Carly Waddell from Bachelor in Paradise gave their congrats to Jen and Landon as well, and Victoria Fuller posted, “good job momma (two red hearts) he is the cutest.”

Bachelor Nation fans also commented on how cute the audio was during the video and welcomed Wilder to the world, calling him a “Precious angel!!!”

Jen and Landon have a great deal of Bachelor Nation parents to call on for help, advice, or support if they need to, as the franchise has had quite a few little ones to welcome in lately. Congratulations to Jen and Landon on the arrival of Baby Wilder!

