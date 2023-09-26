Jedidiah Duggar doubles down on cutting Jill Duggar out of his life

Jedidiah Duggar is making his “Pops” proud.

He has gone to bat for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar repeatedly, especially after Jill Duggar released the news she had penned a tell-all titled Counting The Cost.

The Counting On star hopped into the comment section to defend his father and mother’s honor, following the directions laid out in the family group text.

It’s obvious that he isn’t interested in what Jill had to say about the harm she suffered while filming the shows, living under the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), or the verbal abuse she suffered at the hands of Jim Bob when she chose to walk away.

Jim Bob has focused so much on Jed, mainly because he is the son most like Josh Duggar. Jed attempted a political run and would ride or die for his family. His choice of wife — Katelyn Nakatsu — fits the bill, and they’ve already welcomed two children in less than two years.

Jed and Katey reportedly said they wanted nothing to do with Jill, especially after learning about the book.

Jedidiah Duggar does not follow Jill Duggar on social media

Many of the Duggar siblings stay connected on social media, especially with Jinger Duggar living in California while the rest are scattered throughout Arkansas and Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey in Texas.

Jedidiah Duggar does not follow Jill Duggar or her husband, Derick Dillard, on Instagram.

Jedidiah Duggar doesn’t follow Jill Duggar. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

He follows the rest of his siblings with social media accounts, some of the Bates kids and spouses, and even the account he shares with Katelyn Nakatsu on Instagram. It’s not the one he uses to get his message across or to leave mean comments, though.

Jill Duggar revealed some of her siblings disagree with her releasing Counting The Cost

Jill Duggar was very realistic about going ahead with the book. She knew that it may cost relationships among her siblings, but she felt called to tell her story.

Jedidiah Duggar did not surprise Duggar critics and fans with his response to Jill’s news. He has always attempted to emulate his father, and with that comes a great deal of loyalty.

It is interesting to note that Jed still follows Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. She wrote a book about the harmful teachings of the IBLP and walking away from the family’s values, mainly where dress codes and activities were concerned. Jinger and Jeremy live a very worldly life, yet Jed hasn’t treated her at all like he’s done to Jill.

At this point, the siblings will continue to lead separate lives.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.