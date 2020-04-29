Jed Wyatt claims he was badly edited on The Bachelorette but fans aren’t buying it

Former Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt is speaking out about his experience on the show close to a year later.

It was last spring that Hannah Brown was trying to find love on The Bachelorette, choosing Jed as her final pick, and getting engaged.

But things quickly crumbled between them, resulting in their relationship falling apart on national television.

While Hannah tried to move on with Tyler Cameron and later Peter Weber, Jed slowly went into hiding and stayed out of the spotlight.

Now, he has a new girlfriend, and he’s ready to speak out, especially after his name surfaced in the media again, and he became the laughing stock of Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart.

Jed Wyatt reveals producers didn’t listen to his wants

On The Bachelorette, Jed’s passion was music. He never hid this fact.

So, when ABC announced Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, fans joked that Jed was kicking himself over going on The Bachelorette.

But for Jed, he’s more upset about how he was edited on the show.

“They know what they want, and they’ll do anything to get what they want — and edit it down to that,” Jed revealed on iClickTV’s Quarantine Singer, as reported by Life and Style.

He explained that he begged producers not to have his date with Hannah B at a recording studio during his hometown date.

“I didn’t want her, at this point, to think it was all about the music, and they were just persistent on this happening,” he revealed, sharing that he told producers he wanted to go hiking.

“They told me it’s because they had to have all this licensing to go to the mountain, which I think is bulls—t.”

Jed also reveals that his family segment of the hometown date was also edited poorly. As fans may recall, Jed’s parents and sister warned Hanah that Jed was probably not ready for marriage or even an engagement.

“There are hundreds of hours filmed cut down to one hour of film. They cut out scenes with my family and made them look pretty bad, which was very inaccurate,” he pointed out.

After filming wrapped, Hannah learned Jed lied about the extent of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens.

He had reportedly dated her before going on The Bachelorette and wanted to use the platform to promote his music. Wyatt supposedly told her to wait for him in Nashville for when he returned.

She didn’t expect him to return as an engaged man.

Jed Wyatt isn’t fooling fans with this new interview

Even though he’s speaking out about his truth on The Bachelorette, it sounds like some fans aren’t buying his story. The person behind the @bachsleuthers Instagram account doesn’t buy his editing story.

On the show, Jed didn’t hide the fact that he knew The Bachelorette could be a good platform to promote his music.

“We don’t think that because of editing,” the person behind the Instagram account wrote, referring to Jed’s focus on music. “We think that because you literally said it lol.”

The person then added, “Did they edit in your girlfriend too?”

Jed is trying to clear his name so he can continue his life without getting the label of the worst contestant in Bachelorette history. However, it seems hard for him to clear his name when he did break his silence about the show.

In fact, it seemed to backfire.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.