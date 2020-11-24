Jax Taylor denies claim by co-star Lala Kent that he and wife Brittany struggled to get pregnant

Jax Taylor is none too pleased about recent claims made by one of his cast members regarding his pregnancy journey with his wife Brittany Cartwright.

And now, the Vanderpump Rules alum is setting the record straight.

Jax and Brittany are just one of the many Pump Rules castmates currently expecting their first child.

Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent are all pregnant, and along with Jax, they will become first-time parents in 2021.

The journey has not been easy for Scheana Shay, who revealed months ago that she suffered a miscarriage.

However, now Lala is claiming that Jax and Brittany also had difficulties getting pregnant, but the Pump Rules OG says this is not true at all.

Was it easy for Brittany and Jax to conceive?

That’s what the Bravo alum is claiming despite comments saying the opposite.

Lala Kent revealed on her podcast, Give Them Lala…with Randall that Jax and Brittany had tried for several months to get pregnant, with no luck.

The newly pregnant star was talking about the difficulties of pregnancy and used her castmates as an example, telling listeners, “Brittany and Jax had tried to have a baby for six months. I was shocked to hear that she and Jax struggled.”

Lala added, “If you watch our story, it does look like it was something that was so easy. And it’s not like that. It’s very difficult.”

However, during a chat with fellow co-star Katie Maloney on her podcast You’re Gonna Love Me, Jax said the process was simple.

He tells Maloney that soon after his wife downloaded a fertility app, the couple found out they had conceived.

“This was our second try,” revealed Jax.

“People are saying we tried a long time; no, because we got the app a month before and I was off by a day, as you know, as a woman, there is only one day you can truly get pregnant, and I don’t know how all my drunk-a** friends in the past have done it, but I hope they all play the lottery.”

Jax talks about the fertility app

During the interview with his Vanderpump Rules castmate, the soon-to-be dad explained more about using the fertility app and how unromantic the entire process was.

He noted that his wife got the app and one day she just told him, “Come upstairs, it’s time!”

“And let me tell you how romantic that is; it’s 2 o’clock in the afternoon, you’re cutting the grass and I mean the last thing I want to do is have sex, shared the 41-year-old.

He continued, “And she’s like, ‘Don’t worry you can just get in and get out, it’s fine.’ I was like, ‘I’m sold.’ It wasn’t the most romantic thing.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.