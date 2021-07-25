Javi Marroquin defends himself after Lauren Comeau incident, claps back at Teen Mom 2 fans

After calling the police on his ex-fiancée, Javi Marroquin defended himself. Pic credit: MTV and @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to alum Javi Marroquin defending himself for calling the police on his ex-fiancée and baby mama, Lauren Comeau.

Delaware police officers responded to reports of a “domestic-related matter” at Lauren’s home last Tuesday, July 20.

A source said that Lauren allegedly “hit Javi in the face and kicked him multiple times.” Lauren made a statement to The Sun detailing the events from her perspective.

“He made a false accusation and called the police hours after he left my home. He came to my home to pick up our son, entered my home after I asked him to not enter my home repeatedly,” Lauren claimed.

Lauren added, “The police issued an investigation, they talked to witnesses, and no charges were filed.”

Javi Marroquin defends himself after calling the cops on Lauren Comeau

After news broke of the alleged domestic incident between Javi and Lauren, Javi joined his other ex and baby mama, Kail Lowry, during her Instagram live. Kail bashed Lauren throughout the video, and Javi defended himself while attempting to deescalate the conversation a bit.

Javi also went on social media and began commenting and replying to fan comments about the domestic incident.

Teen Mom fan page Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared screenshots of Javi’s now-deleted comments.

It’s not clear where the posts were made, but Teen Mom Shade Room explained, “These were the deleted comments by Javi… he explained that he was actually in the house for a while before it went left and explains why he didn’t call cops on Kail[.]”

Javi Marroquin clapped back at Teen Mom 2 fans

In the first screenshot, Javi responded to a comment made by Teen Mom Shade Room on a post related to the incident with Lauren. Javi’s response read, “@teenmomshaderoom_ erroneous. She asked to take Eli on MY week, and I said no, I have plans with him on my week.”

Javi continued, “This was much after we already had talked inside and took the conversation outside so Eli could play. You guys all need help. The moment I protect myself/raise my hand to protect myself [I’d] be condemned forever. Y’all don’t even know the full story.”

In the second screenshot, a comment that tagged Javi read, “Kail smacked you around, on national tv 🤷🏽‍♂️ didn’t see you call the cops on her.”

Javi replied to the comment and said, “@carrie041291 I was 19 years old. I’m 28 now. How many times am I supposed to let it slide and accept I’m sorry?”

The comment about Kail “smacking” Javi around refers to an incident during Season 4 of Teen Mom 2 when Kail was seen shoving Javi, grabbing him by the shirt, and screaming, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

Kail later admitted during her Coffee Convos podcast that she regrets the incident and told her listeners, “The whole thing with the Javi incident back in 2012, it’s not OK.”

She added, “I’m still in therapy, and I still talk about it and it still comes up. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.