News

Jason Tartick opens up about his The Bachelorette regrets


Jason Tartick reflects on his The Bachelorette stint, talks regrets.
Jason looks back at his time on The Bachelorette and the lessons he learned. Pic credit: ABC

Jason Tartick has opened up about his The Bachelorette regrets as he fondly looks back at his stint on the hit ABC reality TV show.

Bachelor Nation knows Jason, aka Jay, appeared on Season 14 of The Bachelorette as one of the men vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart. Although Jason didn’t get the girl in the end, it was a great learning experience that changed Jason’s life.

What does Jason regret about The Bachelorette?

In an interview with US Weekly, Jason opened up about what he does and doesn’t regret about being on The Bachelorette. Spoiler alert, he doesn’t have many regrets.

One thing Jason wishes he had done differently was his wardrobe choices for the rose ceremonies. Jason regrets not wearing more comfortable shoes since the ceremonies are so long. He also recalled being jealous of fellow contestant Jordan Kimball, who wore a robe to one rose ceremony.

Jason has no regrets about his kissing skills or sharing the storybook he made about their relationship with Becca after she cut him loose.

“I don’t regret that for me. It was a way of closing the door, and it was a necessity to move on to the next chapter,” Jason shared.

The Bachelorette fans know Jason shed some tears while appearing on the ABC reality TV show.

No, Jason doesn’t regret those tears either. Instead, he’s proud of how the pain helped him grow and get to know himself better.

“It was all was one of the things that helped me really connect, I guess, more emotionally with myself, which is something that is so important, something I put off for so long. It was probably healthy,” Jason stated. “I think I did come out more connected with myself emotionally than I went in.”

Does Jason regret not going on Bachelor In Paradise?

Although many fans thought Jason would for sure appear on Bachelor In Paradise, he has never been on the show. It turns out there’s an excellent reason for that, and Jason happily shared it with US Weekly.

Jason was all set to head to Bachelor In Paradise following his time on The Bachelorette. There was even a signed contract confirming his stint.

However, Jason pulled the plug at the last minute. He admitted personal reasons made Jason realize it was not the right move for him.

The Bachelorette didn’t end the way Jason Tartick hoped when he signed on to do the show, but Jason did end up with a great friend in Becca Kufrin.

Plus, the ABC reality TV show ultimately led him to meet his girlfriend of over two years, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


