Jason Oppenheim admits some of his Selling Sunset co-stars deal with ‘lots of negativity on social media’

Jason Oppenheim admits some of his Selling Sunset costars deal with “lots of negativity on social media.”

The Netflix show thrust the cast into the spotlight. While fans are obsessed with Selling Sunset, social media is also obsessed with trolling some of the female stars.

There is no doubt Davina Potratz and Christine Quinn are the queen mean girls on the show. Fans don’t like how the two treated Chrishell Stause during all three seasons. Christine’s blow-ups with Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith didn’t earn her any points either.

The Selling Sunset cast also includes Jason’s twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet.

Although Heather was close with Christine and Davina at one point, she is now Team Chrishell, Mary, and Amanza. Maya manages to stay out of the drama, but for most of Season 3, she appears closer to Davina and Christine than the other ladies.

What did Jason say about social media backlash?

Jason recently opened up to People magazine regarding online trolls and social media negativity.

“Some cast members have had to deal with a lot of negativity on social media. Those are just idiots hiding behind a faceless platform,” he said. “But I think every single cast member just gets absolute joy and positivity from people in the real world.”

Positivity is one thing Jason looks for in his life, even in a year full of challenges like 2020. Jason is optimistic about his future and the hit Netflix show.

Selling Sunset is renewed for two more seasons, which is good for the cast members and Jason’s real estate business.

Jason isn’t sure when filming will begin, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. He is pretty confident that fans will see another season of the hit show next year on Netflix.

Online hate impacts Selling Sunset cast

Christine admits the trolls and backlash from fans makes her cry sometimes. The criticism is also impacting Christine’s mental health. She may come across as a cold-hearted b**ch on Selling Sunset, but Christine is more than that in real life.

In Season 3, Davina took the two sides to every story approach when Justin Hartley suddenly filed for divorce from Chrishell. Davina said in an interview with Metro UK that Selling Sunset fans sent her death threats following her not siding with Chrishell.

The trolls aren’t going to stop Davina or Christine from continuing with Selling Sunset or acting any different on the show.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim is dishing the negativity his costars received. He is supportive of the entire cast and isn’t here for trolls to attack them.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.