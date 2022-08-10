Jasmine Pineda shows off her long elaborate fake nails

Jasmine Pineda shared her elaborately done fake nails with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda loves to show off through her social media, and in a recent post, Jasmine’s wild nails took center stage.

The 35-year-old Panamanian beauty takes great pride in her appearance and often shares her honest revelations about how she looks the way she does.

When Jasmine was on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, viewers learned that her fiance Gino Palazzolo paid for her lips, facials, and eyebrows.

Jasmine stated that she already had her breast enlarged before she met Gino.

The mother of two also wears colored contacts and takes her hair very seriously.

90 Day viewers got to know Jasmine and Gino and all their trust and jealousy issues during their time on Season 4. The pair also love to connect with fans on Instagram.

Jasmine Pineda shows off flashy nails to 90 Day Fiance fans

Jasmine used her Instagram Story to show off her very flashy nails to 90 Day Fiance fans.

She shared a video focused on her hand and posed it at different angles for onlookers.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine’s nails appeared extra long as she adorned them with shimmery yellow accents over the tips and down the sides.

The rest of the nail was clear and glossy, and Jasmine wore a ring on her middle finger.

She did not say anything in the video or add a caption to talk about her elaborate nails.

Jasmine Pineda is very active on social media

Jasmine Pineda might be the 90 Day Fiance cast member who posts the most on Instagram.

90 Day fans can count on Jasmine posting at least 10 Instagram stories daily on either of her two main Instagram pages. She also has a YouTube channel and is active on Cameo.

Jasmine promotes body positivity, a vegan lifestyle, and her relationship with Gino as the main aspects of her accounts.

Other 90 Day cast members join Jasmine in posting a heaping amount on Instagram.

Jibri and Miona Bell, who agree that they are clout chasers, have individual Instagrams as well as a shared one along with a TikTok where they are constantly creating content and interacting with fans.

Other 90 Day cast members who post a lot on Instagram include Darcey Silva, Molly Hopkins, Chantel Everett, Angela Deem, and Varya Malina, to name a few.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.