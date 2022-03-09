Jasmine Pineda reveals whether she thinks Gino Palazzolo’s tongue out dance moves are sexy

Jasmine Pineda spoke about whether she thought Gino dancing with his tongue out was sexy. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans noticed that Gino Palazzolo stuck his tongue out a lot while dancing with Jasmine Pineda during the latest episode, and they thought it was gross. But what did Jasmine make of it?

Apparently, Jasmine was not turned off at all and was in fact feeling quite the opposite. She even went so far as to call the move “sexy.”

Jasmine commented about Gino’s tongue out dancing in response to the criticism he was receiving from 90 Day Fiance viewers on Instagram about it.

Jasmine Pineda spoke on Gino Palazzolo’s tongue out dancing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Using her Instagram story, Jasmine touched on what she thought of Gino’s dance moves in the latest episode of Before the 90 Days where he could not keep his tongue in his mouth.

Jasmine shared a still image of Gino attempting to dance where his tongue was noticeably out of his mouth. Over the image she put a badge that read, “Smokin’ hot.”

Above the picture Jasmine wrote, “To me this dance was super sexy: Gino sticking his tongue [out] like a cute snake (snake emoji), the marching with skinny legs, hands around my shoulders…. (hot face and drool face emojis).”

Gino was also tagged in Jasmine’s post.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

In the episode, Jasmine had been hypercritical of the way Gino moved and called him a terrible dancer several times as she tried to guide him along.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Are Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda still together?

Jasmine and Gino have a lot of interaction on social media and often make fun of the way they have been portrayed.

On camera, viewers saw Jasmine forgive Gino for sending her topless pictures to his ex-sugar baby. She forgave him with the condition that they were going to build back trust.

Since the show has been airing, Jasmine has also clued 90 Day fans into her past with Gino and shared photos and videos from when they hadn’t met in person yet.

There is more drama to come as Before the 90 Days viewers saw in a preview for the next episode that showed Jasmine confronting Gino about what was allegedly happening with her topless photos.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.