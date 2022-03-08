90 Day Fiance fans pointed out this strange fact about Gino Palazzolo’s dancing

Gino Palazzolo did something cringey while he danced that made 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans talk on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Gino Palazzolo appears to have made 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers cringe by doing something awkward as he danced with Jasmine Pineda during the latest episode.

90 Day fans had a problem with Gino’s habit of sticking his tongue out while he danced and took to social media to vent about it.

One popular meme, in particular, featured a collage of still images from the scene with Gino dancing with his tongue out, which captured the bizarreness of his style.

Gino Palazzolo’s dance move habit was called out by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme pointing out Gino’s wayward tongue while he danced.

The meme was a collage of four different still images from his dancing scene with Jasmine where he had his tongue sticking out.

Over the collage, it read, “Fun fact about Gino. He likes to stick his tongue out when he attempts to dance.”

The fan page captioned, “Am I the only one who noticed his tongue?!”

Jasmine didn’t seem to notice that Gino stuck his tongue out while he danced but did comment harshly on his unrhythmic style in general. Jasmine has never been afraid to call Gino out for the things she does not like about his style, but his tongue out was not one of them.

More 90 Day Fiance viewers shared their disdain for Gino Palazzolo’s tongue sticking out while dancing

The comments section of the meme roasting Gino’s odd dancing habit was filled with other Before the 90 Days viewers who had something to say about the display.

One critic remarked, “You’re not the only one. I wanted to gag.”

While another petitioned, “Noticed immediately how weird and out there it was.”

There was someone else who jabbed, “I noticed and it was gross each time.”

Before the 90 Days viewers have been hard on Gino all season long on social media, so the Instagram attack on his dancing skills falls in line with the ongoing criticism.

Previously he had been bashed for being cheap on several occasions, like with his inexpensive engagement ring for Jasmine and Christmas present of only a toothbrush for her.

Gino has most notably been called out for sending Jasmine’s topless pictures to his ex-sugar baby.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.