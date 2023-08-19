Jasmine Pineda is a total stunner as she debuts naturally curly hair amid alopecia battle

Jasmine Pineda gave us quite a surprise when she debuted a new look.

Who knew that the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had naturally curly hair? Well, she does, and she gave us a glimpse in a recent video.

Jasmine has been struggling with hair loss for quite some time, and she has opened up about that difficult journey with her supporters online.

She suffers from a condition known as alopecia, and it’s been taking a toll on her in recent months.

Earlier this year, she posted a video showing clumps of hair coming out from the roots as she stood in the shower.

It’s an issue she’s been struggling with since her adolescent years, and Jasmine has been vocal about it in hopes of helping others going through the same thing.

Jasmine Pineda debuts naturally curly hair as she stuns in new video

The TLC personality debuted a new look in a recent TikTok video where she was dressed in red and sported bright red lips.

However, it was Jasmine’s hair that caught our attention as she sported a style we rarely get to see from her.

Instead of her long brunette extensions, which she’s taking a break from due to her hair loss, she rocked her natural hair.

The shoulder-length tresses looked luscious and curly, and Jasmine seemed quite confident as she ran her fingers through her hair.

“Can you believe it? It is my real hair,” she proudly announced in the clip. “I was born with curly hair, my hair is curly naturally.”

The mom of two explained that she got accustomed to straitening her hair but noted, “Now that I’ve been losing my hair and no longer wearing hair extensions, I do believe I’m gonna stick with this look.”

“Alopecia is still bad, but it is what we have, and I’m gonna embrace it,” she added.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda talks about her biracial roots

The 35-year-old revealed that she’s biracial after debuting her naturally curly tresses.

“I do believe that I have shared it with you guys, I’m biracial,” noted Jasmine in the video. “I’m a mixed baby. My mommy, she’s white, my daddy, black. So, yes, I have this curly beautiful hair.”

We know that Jasmine has a very close relationship with her mom, and we’ve seen her on the show several times, along with her younger sister Liz.

However, very little is known about Jasmine’s dad, who abandoned her when she was three years old, as revealed in an Instagram Story in 2022.

The TLC personality formed a close bond with her grandpa, who became a father figure to her, but he passed away when she was 14 years old.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.