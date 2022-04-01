90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda explains bad wig seen in Tell All preview

Viewers mock Jasmine Pineda for her Tell All wig. Pic credit: TLC

A sneak peek of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All has been released, and now Jasmine Pineda’s wig has become a topic of conversation.

Viewers are not impressed with the long curly hair that Jasmine wore for the Tell All, and they didn’t hold back in sharing their opinions.

However, Jasmine has heard the criticisms, and she took to social media to issue an explanation and open up about suffering from hair loss. The Panamanian native admitted that due to the amount of hair she was losing, she even thought about skipping the Tell All.

Jasmine Pineda explains her bad wig worn at the Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star was able to pull things together and come up with a solution to her hair loss issues. However, that involved getting a wig only hours before the Tell All taping.

Jasmine shared a post on Instagram today, showing off her Tell All outfit following the release of the sneak peek for Part 1.

In her Instagram post, Jasmine shared photos of her long pink dress, pink nails, and long curly wig, along with a message about what viewers can expect.

“All the things you’ve kept asking, all of them, will be answered in the Tell All. Shocking surprises!” wrote Jasmine.

However, before ending her post, she addressed the criticisms regarding her wig.

“Side note: for those making fun of my wig. Babes, I almost didn’t participate in the Tell All just because of the massive amount of hair I’ve been losing lately,” she wrote.

“I got the wig hours before filming. I thank enormously the network for all the emotional support they brought me,” Jasmine added.

90 Day Fiance viewers mock Jasmine Pineda’s wig

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star likes to switch up her look. A few weeks ago, she rocked a long blond wig which many people liked.

However, they had the opposite reaction to the curly wig she wore at the Tell All after the clip was posted on the official 90 Day Fiance Instagram page.

Here are some of the comments that sparked Jasmine to explain the situation with her hair.

“Oof Jasmine’s hair ain’t it….who did that to this beautiful woman?” questioned one commenter.

“Jasmine that wig is hideous,” added someone else.

However that wasn’t the end of it, a few other people commented on the wig as well.

“Jasmine and that Wig,” said one critic who added a few laughing emojis, while someone else reiterated the sentiment but added a shocked face emoji.

One Instagram user also confessed, “I can’t focus on the preview without saying what the f**k happened to Jasmine’s hair.”

