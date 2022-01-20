Jasmine Pineda has unique message for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics who tell her she needs therapy

Jasmine reacted to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days haters who have been telling her she needs therapy. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda had a snappy response to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics who have been telling her that she needs therapy for her erratic behavior.

Jasmine let her haters know that her definition of therapy is going on vacation and taking care of her wardrobe and hair and anybody that wants to send her to her version of therapy is welcome to send money.

The red flags that Before the 90 Days viewers feel Jasmine needs therapy for is her explosively jealous rage and unhinged bursts into a chaos that onlookers have become used to seeing.

Jasmine Pineda clapped back at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days haters who said she needs therapy

Jasmine used her Instagram Story to deliver a pointed message to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics who tell her that she needs therapy.

In an announcement-style post Jasmine said, “Some people [say] Jasmine you need therapy: Ok! I’ll send you my bank account because bishhhhh therapy for me is going on vacation, shopping, and doing my hair.”

She finished by remarking, “Show that you really care and send me the (money emoji).”

Jasmine had a message for her haters who tell her that she needs therapy. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine’s sassy rebuttal to Before the 90 Days critics is on-brand for her way of dealing with gossip and disapproval. Jasmine is known to post 10-30 Instagram Stories a day, which range from addresses to her haters or viewers on various 90 Day rumors, to her workout routine and shameless selfies.

Jasmine Pineda took aim at Gino’s ex-sugar baby who exposed his alleged shady behavior

Gino has been in the hot seat for an alleged history of revenge porn as reported by his ex-sugar baby Linzee Ryder who aimed to expose Gino’s shady behavior in an interview with The Fraudcast podcast.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Included in the interview were Linzee’s accusations against Jasmine that she verbally attacked her when she tried to warn her about Gino’s behavior. Linzee detailed that Jasmine’s communication with her grew to a level of harassment before she blocked her.

Linzee stated that she did the interview because she wanted to set the record straight and control her narrative rather than let Gino, Jasmine, and 90 Day production dictate the storyline told only from their side.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.