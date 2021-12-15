90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine opens up about past abuse after getting backlash for her behavior

Jasmine Pineda speaks out about past abuse. Pic credit: TLC

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days recently premiered and already newbie Jasmine Pineda has become quite the conversation piece. However, the 34-year-old has responded to the backlash regarding her behavior.

Jasmine, who hails from Panama City has quite the jealous streak and viewers pointed out a few red flags in her relationship with 51-year-old Gino Palazzolo. One scene, in particular, sparked concern from the audience.

Gino has admitted to Jasmine having a jealous streak and noted that every time he leaves home she has to be informed and he must show evidence of his whereabouts in the form of photos.

During a quick trip to pick up food in one scene, Jasmine stayed on the video call with Gino, and when he attempted to converse with the server at the restaurant Jasmine requested that he show her the woman. She later reprimanded Gino for talking to the server too much when he picked up his meal.

The outrageous moment resulted in a ton of backlash about Jasmine’s controlling behavior. However, the new TLC star claims there’s a reason for her actions and opened up about a past abusive relationship in a now-deleted post.

Jasmine responds to backlash regarding her behavior

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star took to social media following a slew of negative comments regarding her behavior with boyfriend Gino. Jasmine revealed information about her past as a way to explain her recent actions in a post that was shared on Instagram.

She did inform her followers that the post wouldn’t remain on her page for very long and it has since been deleted. But we have a screenshot.

Jasmine wrote, “Regardless [of] what you’re thinking about me right now all I can tell you is that [a] long time ago I learned the hard way, that you can be with someone who can give you all the material things you want.”

She continued, “However if you don’t receive love, respect and loyalty you’ll never be happy. You’ll be the most miserable and walking dead person in the world.”

Jasmine reveals she was in an abusive relaitonship

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 star continued to explain her controlling behavior and opened up about a very sensitive topic.

“There I was years ago abused, cheated, mistreated…trying to fake a smile and pretending to be happy. Weighing just 100 pounds and wanting just to stop living,” revealed Jasmine.

Jasmine also wrote in the body of her post, “I’m deleting this later cause I don’t want my [kids] to ever find out, not while still being kids.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.