Jasmine Pineda discusses ‘crazy and delusional’ baby conversation with Gino in sneak peek

Things are not looking good for Jasmine and Gino after the snippet we just saw for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

As if the couple doesn’t have enough issues to contend with, they’re not on the same page when it comes to having kids.

Gino wants to get started right away, but Jasmine thinks that idea is “crazy and delusional.”

While it’s rare that we get to see the hot-headed Panamanian being the voice of reason, in that situation, she’s absolutely right.

It’s unclear why Gino would broach the subject of kids when their relationship seems to be on the point of collapse in every episode.

The couple opted for a therapy session that played out on the show a few weeks ago, but it’s going to take a lot more sessions before they’re in a good place.

However, despite their unstable relationship, which viewers have dubbed as toxic, Gino thinks it’s time to bring a child into the mix.

Jasmine Pineda thinks Gino’s desire to have a baby now is ‘delusional’

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode courtesy of Entertainment Tonight, it’s clear that Jasmine and Gino are not on the same page.

The clip showed the tense moment between the couple as a confused Gino stated, “I thought you told me before you wanted a baby.”

Jasmine stated a few reasons why they would not be good parents.

That didn’t deter the 53-year-old, who noted that he was about to retire, which means he would have time to spend with their child, plus they would get help from his family. However, Jasmine was not convinced.

“He’s having these super high expectations, but it’s hard for me to imagine relying on Gino’s family,” confessed the 35-year-old, who pointed out that Gino’s family members are not exactly her biggest fans.

“And then, on top of that, it’s going to be very hard to move to Michigan and bring my kids,” explained Jasmine. “So, to be thinking about having babies at this moment feels crazy and delusional.”

Jasmine admits she might never give Gino a child in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days sneak peek

This might be the final straw in the couple’s relationship because Gino has his mind set on becoming a dad.

When Jasmine asked if he would stay with her and be happy even if they never had a child, he responded, “Could I survive without a child? Yeah, maybe, I could probably do it, but I won’t be happy like I would be if I did have one.”

Meanwhile, that might very well be Gino’s future because Jasmine already has two kids, and she does not want a third.

“I do feel that Gino deserves to have his own kids,” she told the camera. “But I don’t really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino, and that’s the part that really scares me.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.