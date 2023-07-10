Jasmine Pineda blasts critics for making fun of her ‘fake’ lips and body

Listen up, critics! Jasmine Pineda has a message for everyone calling her lips and body fake, and it’s that she doesn’t care what you have to say.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star took to social media to issue a PSA after getting daily comments about her appearance.

Jasmine’s large lips have been the topic of conversation for quite some time, but she’s been very honest about her plastic surgery procedures.

She admitted to getting lip fillers with lip blushing and has permanent makeup on her eyebrows.

Jasmine also had a breast augmentation, and her latest enhancement was blepharoplasty which removed excess skin from her eyelids and removed the bags from under her eyes.

So yes, the Panamanian beauty has had some nips and tucks since we first met her on the show, but does she care about the constant criticism? Not at all.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda claps back at ‘fake body’ comments

The TLC personality took to Instagram moments ago to clap back at the comments about her appearance and stated bluntly that your opinion doesn’t matter.

In the clip, Jasmine reasoned that she’s been very open about her plastic surgeries, but she gets daily criticisms about her lips and body being fake.

However, she made it known that “Telling me something like ‘you’re fake, you’re so plastic,” is not going to hurt her.

“It’s like telling me that today is Saturday,” said Jasmine as she enforced the point that the criticisms mean absolutely nothing.

“I don’t see the point of people highlighting something that I already know,” she added.

The 90 Day Fiance star made a few more points in the video she also had some words for the critics in the caption of her post.

“As many others, I also struggle with insecurities. It’s not nice to comment about someone’s else body,” she wrote in part.

After sharing her posts on Instagram, Jasmine got lots of support from her followers.

Her friend Kim Menzies wrote, “You are BEAUTIFUL in every way! F*** anyone that tells you any different! Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Don’t worry about the haters. Do you. You look great and anything that makes you feel better about yourself as well worth it as long as it’s not drugs or alcohol. You go girl,” said someone else.

Someone called the critics “Screen warriors” and added, “I hate when people do that.”

One Instagram follower said the critics were just “jealous” and someone else reiterated the sentiment.

“They’re just jealous of you! That has to suck to hear someone say negative things. You’re perfect❤️❤️❤️,” wrote the commenter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.