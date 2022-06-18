90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda gets real about her plastic surgery procedures

Jasmine opens up about her plastic surgery procedures and gets vulnerable with fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda recently opened up to her YouTube fanbase about the plastic surgery procedures she has had and how she has achieved her current body.

Jasmine wanted to get honest with her fans because she has been seeing so many false claims about her body, and she tried to set the record straight about what she has and hasn’t had done to her body.

Jasmine sets the record straight

In Jasmine’s YouTube video, she prefaced the video by saying that she does not want to come off as contradictory because she promotes body positivity and also had plastic surgery procedures done on her body.

Jasmine went on to talk about how she has been getting bashed on social media by critics who say that she is the number one issue because she should not be out promoting for other women to love themselves and be body positive.

Critics have also said that she doesn’t love herself. The critics have said that she only looks that way because she gets plastic surgery done.

Jasmine said that she gets surgeries mainly to enhance her assets, not necessarily to create new ones. Jasmine referred to it as a “modification.”

Jasmine admitted that she had undergone a breast augmentation and lip fillers.

She admitted that she decided to get breast implants because she was so skinny, was not eating correctly, and was underweight and at risk.

Jasmine further explained that her eating habits were so poor because of her anxiety and depression, and as a result, she was very flat-chested. She felt there was no difference between her and a man’s chest at that time, which further fed into her depression, so she felt like she needed a change.

Jasmine being vulnerable to her audience indeed showed just how pure she is

Jasmine received so much support from her fans after opening up and being vulnerable about why she got the surgeries and how she can still encourage other women to be optimistic about their bodies.

One fan commented on Jasmine’s YouTube video and talked about how refreshing Jasmine’s videos are and how her honesty radiates.

The fan said, “Your videos are so informative and your honesty is so refreshing, you always tell it like it is.”

Another fan commented on Jasmine’s YouTube video and shared how amused they were with Jasmine’s level of self-awareness.

The fan said, “Jasmine is super self aware and smart, I love her! Look forward to more content.”

Jasmine opening up about her procedures is a significant step in the right direction for Jasmine and will hopefully put the naysayers at rest.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.