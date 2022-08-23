Jasmina Outar rocks mini skirt in ‘last minute’ ensemble

Jasmina Outar appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar proved she could make anything stylish, even if it’s last minute, with her recent ensemble.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 star is known for her stunning makeup looks and sense of style.

During one of Jasmina’s latest outings, she kept her outfit cute and casual while highlighting her toned legs and arms.

The outfit came together quickly, according to Jasmina.

The MAFS star revealed how she had to act fast and get creative when pulling off the final look.

Jasmina’s outfit was still a success as she enjoyed a night out.

Jasmina Outar puts together a quick and cute ensemble

Jasmina Outar took to her Instagram Stories to share her stylish ensemble.

The outfit included a grey graphic tee without sleeves and featured an image of Prince and the words “Purple Rain.”

Jasmina tucked the tee into a soft-colored mini skirt.

Adding a pop of color to play off the subtle oranges in her shirt, Jasmina wore strappy orange heels and a small orange purse on her side. She accessorized the look with necklaces, earrings, and rings.

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

In a second post on her Instagram Stories, Jasmina explained how she modified the outfit just before heading out as she declared the ensemble an example of “last minute outfits.”

Jasmina revealed her top wasn’t always a tank as she wrote, “I threw this skirt on and cut the sleeves off this shirt as my Uber pulled up. Thank god it worked. Lol.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

What happened on Married at First Sight Season 14?

Jasmina’s Married at First Sight season was eventful as all five couples had their fair share of ups and downs.

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman were the first couple to call it quits as they struggled to connect.

Alyssa became the first MAFS spouse to refuse to spend the night with her husband on the wedding night, and after a tumultuous honeymoon experience, Chris asked for a divorce.

The other four couples faced several issues, yet all four said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

By the time of the Married at First Sight reunion, two of the four couples had called it quits.

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar shared that they didn’t live together after Decision Day, and after several arguments, they agreed it’d be best to go their separate ways.

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis also revealed that they had divorced after several tense and messy altercations in which Mark accused Lindsey of bullying and spitting on him. Lindsey claimed Mark kicked her out of the home that she helped renovate.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy had a public falling out and divorced shortly after their season wrapped.

To MAFS viewers’ surprise, Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode stuck together on Decision Day and beyond.

Katina and Olajuwon are still going strong currently.

