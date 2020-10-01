Jana Duggar shares video of nieces and nephews, Counting On fan says she’s ‘stuck’

Jana Duggar is back on babysitting duty.

She recently shared a video of the playroom at the Duggar compound, and it was filled with several of her nieces and nephews.

Is Jana Duggar the go-to nanny for the family?

For years, Jana Duggar has been called “Cinderella” and teased about the duties she takes on as the oldest daughter of the brood.

From cooking and cleaning to babysitting her siblings when her parents were out of town, a lot of big tasks have fallen on Jana’s shoulders. She appears to be happy and enjoying life, but the majority of the siblings are old enough to monitor themselves now.

In the YouTube video, Jana Duggar shows Counting On followers what happens when several of the little Duggars get together. Joy-Anna Duggar’s son, Gideon was there along with Anna Duggar’s children, Mason, Marcus, and Meredith. Also making an appearance were Jessa Duggar’s boys, Spurgeon and Henry Seewald.

Of course, it was called out that Jana was stuck with the little ones while Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were nowhere to be found. Some of the other Duggar siblings made appearances like Jennifer, who helped Marcus and Mason with the bunny.

What is next for Jana Duggar?

Just before Season 11 of Counting On ended, Jana Duggar revealed that she was working toward getting a business off the ground. She hasn’t offered any more details, even though the show was filmed months ago.

Taking care of her nieces and nephews is something Jana appears to enjoy. She shows them off on social media but has hinted that Grace Duggar is her favorite niece on more than one occasion. This recent video of the playdate with the cousins was to show Counting On fans how much fun the children have together.

Jana is known for being helpful. She has always been the right hand to Michelle Duggar, even back through the other reality shows that launched the family into stardom.

Many Counting On fans have called out Michelle Duggar over the years for using her children to raise the ones she continued to have. Jana Duggar has never complained about the responsibilities and only recently has she been doing more things that she enjoys and sharing them with her followers.

For now, Jana Duggar will continue sharing her adventures on Instagram and YouTube, while also helping her family members when they need it.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.