Jamie Skaar reacts to rumor he’s joining Bachelor in Paradise cast

Jamie Skaar was reportedly spotted near Bachelor in Paradise filming. Pic credit: @jamieskaar24/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is currently in the process of filming as Bachelor Nation stars from various seasons aim to find love in Mexico.

There’s been lots of speculation and confirmation about certain stars headed to paradise, and recently a rumor spread about The Bachelorette Season 18 villain Jamie Skaar joining the BIP Season 8 cast.

Jamie Skaar caught wind of the rumor and shared his reaction online.

Jamie Skaar appears amused by Bachelor in Paradise rumor

Recently, Jamie Skaar was at the center of discussion as a person near the BIP filming location stated they saw Jamie Skaar on the premises.

The tweet read, “Just saw Jamie Skaar here. Given the timing. I’m going to assume he’s not going to be a Day 1 arrival. But, he’s here!”

The tweet led to fans weighing in on whether they wanted Jamie to join the BIP cast or not, with Jamie’s The Bachelorette costar Nayte Olukoya even reacting with a pair of seemingly shady emojis.

Now, Jamie Skaar has chimed in. He shared a photo of the tweet declaring him to be in paradise and simply responded with three laughing emojis.

Jamie’s reaction is left up for interpretation as the laughing emojis could be his suggestion that the rumor is false or a potential acknowledgment that he was, in fact, spotted near paradise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While it’s unsure for now, Jamie could attempt to redeem himself by appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Pic credit: @jamieskaar24/Instagram

Jamie Skaar became a villain on The Bachelorette Season 18

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, many fans were not thrilled at the idea of Jamie showing back up within the franchise after he built an off-putting reputation on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Viewers will recall Jamie put down both Michelle and the men in the house as he accused them of being on ‘spring break mode.’ He also stirred the pot when he fabricated that the men in the house were questioning Michelle’s character after spreading a rumor that Michelle was caught going out with a ‘light-skinned baller’ right before filming.

During the Men Tell All, Jamie was in the hot seat and also got confronted by Michelle. He eventually apologized for his actions but remains one of the franchise’s villains.

Do you want to see Jamie Skaar try and find love on Bachelor in Paradise?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.