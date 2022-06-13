Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Which The Bachelorette villain is rumored to arrive on BIP

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will bring back lots of familiar faces, potentially including a Bachelor Nation villain. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise has begun filming, and fans have gotten more insight into the cast.

While some cast members’ appearances are more confirmed than others, recent rumors suggest a Bachelor Nation villain is headed to the island.

A notorious member from Michelle Young’s season is expected to be a later arrival on Bachelor in Paradise.

A villain from The Bachelorette Season 18 is rumored to be in paradise

Bachelor in Paradise can work wonders for Bachelor Nation stars in terms of increasing their fanbase and popularity.

The summer spinoff can redeem a star’s previous reputation within the franchise, such as Thomas Jacobs, or cause falls from grace like last season’s villains Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

It looks like villain Jamie Skaar from The Bachelorette Season 18 may be hoping to find more success on Bachelor in Paradise than he did on Michelle Young’s season on The Bachelorette.

A Bachelor fan page shared a spoiler about Jamie Skaar potentially being in Mexico to film.

The post featured a tweet from someone reporting that they spotted Jamie near the BIP location.

The tweet read, “Just saw Jamie Skaar here. Given the timing, I’m going to assume he’s not going to be a Day 1 arrival. But, he’s here!”

Nayte Olukoya reacts to the Jamie Skaar BIP rumor

Fans weighed in on the rumor under the post, and Jamie’s The Bachelorette Season 18 costar Nayte Olukoya reacted as well.

Nayte commented with three melting smile emojis.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall that Nayte and the other men in the house disliked Jamie after he lied to Michelle about how the men questioned her character. Jamie also spread a rumor that Michelle was spotted with a ‘light-skinned baller’ shortly before filming The Bachelorette.

Michelle confronted Jamie in front of the men, and Nayte had some memorable facial expressions during the exchange. Michelle also called Jamie out at the Men Tell All after he claimed Michelle was in ‘spring break mode’ and that he was better than the other men in the house.

Fans reacted to Nayte’s comment, with one writing, “.. fingers crossed that your bros out there will handle this and help his visit be as brief as possible :>).”

Another commenter wrote, “just curious to see which woman is desperate enough to give this guy a look/chance. Am already getting Victoria [Larson] vibes on this.”

Pic credit: @thebachelorrabbithole/Instagram

Time will tell if Jamie Skaar goes to Bachelor in Paradise and redeems his reputation.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.