Jamie Otis shares real postpartum photo as she looks back on pregnancy and the miracle of growing a baby

Jamie Otis is still basking in the glow of delivering her rainbow baby.
However, the Married at First Sight star is doing a bit of reflection as well.
After sharing the good news on social media a few days ago about the arrival of baby Hayes, Jamie and her husband Doug are spending some quality time with their newborn.
The couple has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages from fans over the past few days.
Now, Jamie is taking a few minutes from mommy duties to give her over 600,000 followers an update.
The mom-of-two recently posted a lengthy message on her Instagram page, while reflecting on the birth of her second child.
Jamie reflects on motherhood
Jamie shared a few photos of herself and baby Hayes, along with a reflective message.
“It is so amazing what a woman’s body can do! I mean, us women get one little sperm from a man & then we proceed to grow a tiny HUMAN inside us! …don’t even get me started on how strong we are to birth that tiny human — whether he’s pushed out or cut out, medicated or unmedicated — we are freakin superheroes!”
Otis also delved a bit into the process of delivering her son via home birth.
“I pushed this little guy out in a tub of water right next to my bed in the middle of my bedroom. After I got him in my arms I got out of the tub with the placenta still inside me & attached to him, climbed up on my bed, delivered my placenta and got stitched up while my son snuggled on my chest. I kinda felt like a bad-azz super mama for a hot second!”
The 33-year-old reality tv personality also discussed some of the issues she experienced during pregnancy. But she made it clear that she is certainly counting her blessings.
“I wouldn’t change *any* of this journey. I feel so BLESSED to get to be a mommy again. I don’t know what you think, but I def think the fourth trimester is the hardest trimester… physically, mentally, & emotionally!”
Jamie added, “If anyone has tips to make it easier I’ll take ‘em! I’ve done this before but I’m wide open to learning/trying something new to heal faster.”
The mama also teased that she and Doug have an announcement to share, so I guess we’ll have to stay tuned for that!
It’s wild to think just 3 days ago his whole body was INSIDE my belly.🤯🤰🏼👶🏼🌈 It is so amazing what a woman’s body can do! I mean, us women get one little sperm from a man & then we proceed to grow a tiny HUMAN inside us! …don’t even get me started on how strong we are to birth that tiny human — whether he’s pushed out or cut out, medicated or unmedicated — we are freakin superheroes!🦸🏼♀️ I pushed this little guy out in a tub of water right next to my bed in the middle of my bedroom. After I got him in my arms I got out of the tub with the placenta still inside me & attached to him, climbed up on my bed, delivered my placenta and got stitched up while my son snuggled on my chest.🤱🏻 I kinda felt like a bad-azz super mama for a hot second! 💪🏼 ….Until the fourth trimester hit me like a ton of bricks!😳 Ahh, the adrenaline soon ran out!😭 My vagina’s on fire, my butt feels like it exploded, and my nipples are back to being cracked and bleeding from nursing 🤷🏼♀️ (didn’t really expect this one since I nursed Gracie for a full year).🤪 Still, I wouldn’t change *any* of this journey. I feel so BLESSED to get to be a mommy again.🙏🏻 I don’t know what you think, but I def think the fourth trimester is the hardest trimester… physically, mentally, & emotionally! If anyone has tips to make it easier I’ll take ‘em! I’ve done this before but I’m wide open to learning/trying something new to heal faster!💪🏼 And total side note, but Doug and I have a huge announcement we want to share with you – our FRANS – first! We will be LIVE tomorrow right here on my Instagram at 7:30pm EST. Can’t wait to see you, share our news, and chat for a few minutes!💗 Another side note: that second pic Gracie came running up, kissed his foot, hugged me and then ran away 😭 Doug snapped the pic while I was saying “awwww!!!”🥰 She is such a sweetheart!☺️
Baby Hayes has his own Instagram page
As for baby Hayes, despite being born three days ago, he already has a large social media following.
The little cutie pie has over 23,000 followers and counting on Instagram.
First night in this world & I slept like a champ.😴 Mommy had to actually wake me up to feed me.🤱🏻 • In my first 24 hours of life I peed all over myself (my parents are such rookies🤣), I only cried twice (🤯), my big sister counted my ten toes over and over again, and I have completely STOLEN my mommy’s heart.💗 Life is good on this place called Earth!🌎
You can view some sweet pics of the newborn on IG, along with images of mom and dad, and his big sister, Gracie.
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20, at 8/7c on Lifetime.
