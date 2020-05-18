Jamie Otis shares real postpartum photo as she looks back on pregnancy and the miracle of growing a baby

Jamie Otis is still basking in the glow of delivering her rainbow baby.

However, the Married at First Sight star is doing a bit of reflection as well.

After sharing the good news on social media a few days ago about the arrival of baby Hayes, Jamie and her husband Doug are spending some quality time with their newborn.

The couple has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages from fans over the past few days.

Now, Jamie is taking a few minutes from mommy duties to give her over 600,000 followers an update.

The mom-of-two recently posted a lengthy message on her Instagram page, while reflecting on the birth of her second child.

Jamie reflects on motherhood

Jamie shared a few photos of herself and baby Hayes, along with a reflective message.

“It is so amazing what a woman’s body can do! I mean, us women get one little sperm from a man & then we proceed to grow a tiny HUMAN inside us! …don’t even get me started on how strong we are to birth that tiny human — whether he’s pushed out or cut out, medicated or unmedicated — we are freakin superheroes!”

Otis also delved a bit into the process of delivering her son via home birth.

“I pushed this little guy out in a tub of water right next to my bed in the middle of my bedroom. After I got him in my arms I got out of the tub with the placenta still inside me & attached to him, climbed up on my bed, delivered my placenta and got stitched up while my son snuggled on my chest. I kinda felt like a bad-azz super mama for a hot second!”

The 33-year-old reality tv personality also discussed some of the issues she experienced during pregnancy. But she made it clear that she is certainly counting her blessings.

“I wouldn’t change *any* of this journey. I feel so BLESSED to get to be a mommy again. I don’t know what you think, but I def think the fourth trimester is the hardest trimester… physically, mentally, & emotionally!”

Jamie added, “If anyone has tips to make it easier I’ll take ‘em! I’ve done this before but I’m wide open to learning/trying something new to heal faster.”

The mama also teased that she and Doug have an announcement to share, so I guess we’ll have to stay tuned for that!

Baby Hayes has his own Instagram page

As for baby Hayes, despite being born three days ago, he already has a large social media following.

The little cutie pie has over 23,000 followers and counting on Instagram.

You can view some sweet pics of the newborn on IG, along with images of mom and dad, and his big sister, Gracie.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20, at 8/7c on Lifetime.