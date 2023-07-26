Jamie Otis ‘selfishly’ felt ‘hurt’ that Doug kept his drug addiction a secret from her

One thing about Jamie Otis is that she is going to share every detail about her life, and recently she made a selfish confession.

Sometimes she gets backlash for oversharing, but the Married at First Sight star has a large following of people who appreciate her honesty.

Things got real and raw a few weeks ago when Jamie’s husband, Doug Hehner, opened up about his 20-year battle with drug addiction on their new podcast.

The revelation was very shocking to many people, and even to his wife Jamie, who admitted she knew about Doug’s addiction but was kept in the dark about the extent of it.

The couple is still working to help Doug get completely free of this addiction, and they’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of support online.

Meanwhile, the couple has also been trying to grow their family, and things are not going well in that department.

Jamie Otis admits to feeling ‘hurt’ after revelation about Doug Hehner’s addiction

The MAFS star has been sharing updates about her life, and in her new post, she touched on a few things, including Doug’s shocking revelation.

“I’m so *proud* of my hubby for BEING strong enough to let his ‘skeletons’ out of the closet,” said Jamie in the Instagram post.

However, the 37-year-old admitted that it’s also been a rough week with “big feelings” that stemmed from their discussion about Doug’s addiction.

“Its obviously been a bit of a curve ball I wasn’t anticipating, and {selfishly?🤦🏼‍♀️}I felt so hurt that I was kept in the dark about the true extent of my husband’s past for so long,” Jamie Admitted. “I thought we were closer than that by now.😕.”

Jamie is still working through those emotions with Doug and noted in her caption that she loves him regardless of his mistakes.

MAFS star Jamie Otis shares an update on her pregnancy journey

Jamie’s snaps showed some of her favorite moments with her family, and she also showed off their new home.

“We’ve been in our forever home for a month now!🏡” said Jamie, who revealed that they’re still renovating.

Additionally, Jamie gave an update on her pregnancy journey in the post and noted: “We go back to the fertility clinic tomorrow!🙏🏼We talk to the doc about my HSG & allll the blood test results🤞🏼.”

After trying for over a year to have a baby with zero success, the couple has made it clear that they are not giving up. “We’re gonna grow our family – all in God’s perfect timing,” she declared in 2022.

Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter Henley Grace already has a name or two picked out for her sibling.

“Our daughter wants to name our next baby either Robbie or Rosie🤷🏼‍♀️😅❤️,” shared Jamie.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.