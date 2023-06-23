MAFS: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner dish about his ‘secret’ 20-year ‘opioid addiction’

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have always been open about the ups and downs in their marriage, and they recently revealed a shocker that no one knew.

Doug has had a long battle with opioid addiction and has kept that a secret from the world for almost two decades.

The Married at First Sight couple, who met on the first season of the show, got real with their social media followers in a tearjerking post.

Jamie played the role of a supportive wife as Doug got into details about his addiction and how his family has saved his life.

Meanwhile, Doug kept his addiction a secret from his wife as well, and Jamie explained how and when she found out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Doug and Jamie have been getting an outpouring of support online after the surprise revelation.

MAFS star Doug Hehner admits to decades-long opioid addiction

The MAFS couple shared something that no one would have guessed–Doug has been battling opioid addiction.

In a snippet from their new podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents, the dad of two was in tears as he exclaimed: “My friends and family have saved my life.”

Jamie was sitting beside her husband as they filmed the emotional episode, and she told him, “I’m so proud of you Doug.”

Jamie posted the clip on Instagram and went into more detail about the topic.

“Not many people know this, but Doug has been battling opioid addiction for nearly 20 years. He kept it secret from me when we were first Married At First Sight,” she wrote.

The Lifetime TV personality explained that Doug had told her about his addiction to pain pills but “kept the med he’s currently on secret by flushing the wrappers🚽. I unexpectedly found out when I was 7+ months pregnant w Henley.”

Jamie Otis shares her honest feelings about Doug Hehner’s drug addiction

In the lengthy Instagram post, Jamie–whose mom and stepdad were both drug addicts– revealed that was one of her deal breakers.

“Thank God I fell in love w Doug before I knew about the addiction bc drugs were a deal breaker for me💯,” she revealed.

However, Jamie has realized that “Drug addicts aren’t bad-it’s the drugs that are bad..my hubby showed me this. I’m beyond *PROUD* of my hubby for opening up and shedding light on this terrible epidemic.🙏🏼.”

“We hope it helps even just one person,” said Jamie, who added, “Doug shares his whole story and how he is currently trying to break completely free from this addiction on EP 140 of our podcast @hotmarriagecoolparents.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.