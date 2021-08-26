MAFS: Jamie and Doug Hehner celebrate Henley’s fourth birthday

Jamie and Doug Hehner were one of the original MAFS couples Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie and Doug Hehner celebrated their now four-year-old daughter Henley’s birthday this week.

It hardly seems like Doug and Jamie have been together long enough to have a four-year-old daughter, but the couple has been together since Season 1 of MAFS and it’s been seven years now.

They say time flies when you’re having fun and this couple certainly had a lot of fun this week. The couple celebrated their now four-year-old daughter Henley Grace’s birthday all week.

As Jamie was in Los Angeles filming MAFS Unfiltered on Henley’s actual birthday, the couple celebrated their little girl all week as Jamie documented the events on social media.

The couple had events with friends, extended family, and even with just their small family of four, and Jamie didn’t miss posting a minute of it.

Jamie returns from her social media break and breakdown

After Jamie Otis’s break from social media, it was nice to see the social media queen reclaim her throne. Just a few short weeks ago, Jamie Otis reported having mental health struggles amidst her and her husband Doug’s recently rocky relationship. The two even sought therapy to resolve their marital issues. It was revealed through MAFS Couples Cam that Jamie was even suspicious of infidelity on Doug’s part.

The couple even put their plans on having their third child on hold, while they worked on their marriage. Jamie revealed in her prior posts that she and Doug had been trying for baby number three and she even thought she might have been pregnant at one point, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

The couple had at that point stated they would keep trying, but once the cracks in their marriage began to break open, the two rethought their plans to extend their family.

MAFS fans are relieved Jamie and Doug are still together

The couple appears to have turned a corner and fans are relieved. Jamie and Doug are one of the first MAFS couples ever, and the only couple from the original season still together.

Many fans feel like they have been a part of the couple’s love story as they have watched it unfold for over seven years at this point. So it was a relief for fans to not only see the couple still married but coming together to celebrate their daughter’s big day — or week in this case.

The fans and experts alike hope to continue to see the couple on an upswing as the two have really come to represent the MAFS success story.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.