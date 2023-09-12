Jamie Lynn Spears cast on Dancing with the Stars Season 32

Tomorrow is the big official Dancing with the Stars cast announcement on Good Morning America, but we got a little treat ahead of the big reveal.

Jamie Lynn Spears announced that she’ll be lacing up her dancing shoes for Season 32, and she’s ready to take her shot at the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Not only did we learn that Jamie Lynn will be competing this season, but we also learned about the first cast and pro dancer pairing as her partner joined her on GMA on Tuesday morning for the reveal.

Alan Bersten will be putting in the work alongside Jamie Lynn this season, and they do make quite a nice pair.

The news of Alan’s pairing with Jamie Lynn comes shortly after he made it clear that he’d like to be matched up with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Excitement for the new season is heating up as the hit dance competition returns to ABC after a disappointing move to Disney+ for just one season.

Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about joining DWTS

While appearing on Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about joining the DWTS cast and why she chose to do it now.

“I didn’t realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I’m ready to challenge myself,” Jamie Lynn said. “And being able to do it for a reason means a lot to me.”

It turns out that Jamie Lynn’s money from the weekly stipend is not staying in her pocket, and she’s making a bold statement amid the recent Hollywood strikes.

“While everybody in my community is on strike and SAG, I’ve had this unique opportunity to work when my community cannot work. So I figured, I’ll do this, and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA. Just give back to them in a time where they can’t even give to themselves.”

Jamie Lynn has the support of her family

On GMA, Lara Spencer asked Jamie Lynn what her “sister and family” think about her joining the show.

Jamie Lynn carefully avoided speaking about Britney Spears, who is currently spinning her way through a divorce and has previously aimed at her little sister.

Instead. she shared what her daughter, Maddie, had to say about her hopes of winning DWTS.

“My 15-year-old was actually very motivated for me to do this, which was so surprising,” Jamie Lynn revealed. “I was thinking she would be like, ‘You’re gonna dance on TV what are you doing, mom?'”

Jamie continued, “But she was like, ‘Mom, you have to do it!’ She’s an athlete, so I think she kind of wanted to see me push myself.”

With Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, and now Jamie Lynn Spears all officially confirmed to be dancing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, this cast is shaping up to be a really fun and exciting group.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.