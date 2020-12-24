Jamal Bryant has Monique Samuels served with a cease and desist, RHOP star and husband Chris fire back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels was served a cease and desist letter by Jamal Bryant whom she had accused of cheating on her costar Gizelle Bryant.

TMZ obtained the letter Jamal wrote to Monique accusing her of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information.” He also mentioned feeling endangered since she leaked his phone number.

In the letter, he stated that he plans to sue her if she doesn’t respond immediately.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Monique and her lawyer have since fired back. Her lawyer replied to Jamal and claimed that she does not plan on backing down.

The letter states that Monique “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.”

Monique’s husband also came for Jamal

Monique’s husband, Chris Samuels, is trying to shut Jamal down with his own allegations.

Chris claimed that Jamal has spread untrue slander on him on social media.

Chris said that Jamal accused him of abusing Monique, cheating on Monique, and verbally abusing another woman.

Chris sent a cease and desist letter to Jamal addressing all of these claims. Chris has said that if Jamal doesn’t take down the social media posts, he will sue Jamal.

What Monique said about Jamal during the reunion

Monique came to the RHOP with a color-coded binder with dirt on each of her castmates.

Gizelle was the first to fall victim to Monique’s binder. Monique claimed that Gizelle’s ex-husband and current boyfriend, Jamal, had been cheating on Gizelle for years.

Monique pulled out records of texts that she had allegedly attained from Jamal’s mistress. She even proved that the texts were between the mistress and Jamal by reading out Jamal’s phone number.

While Gizelle seemed caught off guard by the actions at the time, she is choosing to stand by Jamal and says that Monique made up the rumors for attention.

Jamal responded by claiming that he will never appear on the reality TV series again.

“I will never be on the Housewives of Potomac or anything in that franchise ever again. But I wanted you to know why. I took a couple of days to be sober of thought and clear of mind. So, I would not, in fact, operate in emtionalism but in sound judgment. So, I wanted to tell you why you will never see me on the [Real] Housewives of Potomac again. It has been a gross misrepresentation of my character, my ministry and my humanhood,” Jamal said on an Instagram live session.

He denied the allegations and slammed Monique.

“Monique Samuels, I’ve never met. Never shook her hand, never been in a room with her. And yet, she’s assassinated my character with high level of ire, of anger, and hostility. I’ve got to address this because, on national, international television, you’ve labeled me a ‘Holy Whore,'” Jamal said.

“I’m not sleeping with any woman in my church. And I have no babies in my church. And I have no inappropriate relationship with any woman in my church,” he continued.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part 3 airs on Sunday, December 27 at 9/8c.