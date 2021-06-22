Jade Cline’s plastic surgeon under investigation — Here’s what the Teen Mom 2 star’s doctor is claimed to have done

Jade Cline’s plastic surgeon is under investigation following a procedure he did on another patient. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline’s major plastic surgery has been the focus of the last few episodes — but now it has been revealed that her surgeon is under investigation.

On the show, Jade traveled to Florida to have a Brazilian butt lift, 360 liposuction, and breast augmentation via fat transfer. The extensive procedure left her in severe and agonizing pain, which worried her baby daddy Sean Austin and friend and co-star Briana DeJesus.

After seeing how much pain Jade was in, several fans questioned why she’d had so many major procedures done at once. Her experience also wasn’t helped by her mom having difficulty obtaining her pain relief medication.

While Jade came through the recovery and appears to be doing fine, it has now been revealed that her doctor is under investigation in relation to a separate surgery he completed on a different patient.



Jade Cline’s surgeon, Dr. Oliver Chang of Spectrum Aesthetics, had a complaint filed against him with the Department of Health in 2019, according to The Sun.

It reportedly related to a surgery he carried out known as “suction assisted lipectomy” which removes fat from the “abdomen, flanks, lower back, and chin.”

His patient didn’t appear to have any issues during surgery and was sent home to recover on the same day as the procedure.

Following her discharge, the patient is said to have discovered that she was “bleeding from the operation site” and she “lost consciousness” while being taken to a hotel to recover. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with “hypovolemic shock.”

She is said to have required more treatment at a separate hospital following multiple blood transfusions, and then remained in the hospital for a few days afterwards.

The complaint claimed that during her ordeal, the patient was unable to get in contact with Dr. Chang.

It stated, “From on or about December 8, 2018, through December 9, 2018, Respondent failed to respond to multiple attempts to contact him with regards to Patient R.M.’s condition. The prevailing professional standard of care required Respondent to be available and/or to have a designee available in the event of an emergency or complication.”

The Department of Health reportedly asked the Board of Medicine to impose one or more penalties. Penalties doctors can face include “permanent revocation or suspension” of their license to “restriction of practice, imposition of an administrative fine, issuance of a reprimand, placement of the Respondent on probation, corrective action, refund of fees billed or collected, remedial education and/or any other relief that the Board deems appropriate.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Jade’s mom faces backlash following her recovery from surgery

Following her recovery, Jade’s mom faced a lot of criticism for the way she handled Jade’s after care.

She picked Jade up following her surgery and had her lay on an air mattress in the back of their vehicle to make her more comfortable. Once she was dropped her off to lay down at her Airbnb to recover, Jade’s mom went to get her pain medication filled and ended up disappearing for over two hours.

Concern grew that her mother, who has battled drug addiction in the past, may have run off with Jade’s medication. She received a lot of heat from Teen Mom critics on social media, but Briana DeJesus and Jade defended her and felt that she was doing the best she could at that moment.

When Jade’s mom eventually returned with the medication, she explained how she had to travel to several different pharmacies as many of them didn’t have what she needed.

Despite her painful recovery immediately following her surgery, Jade seems to be thriving now.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.