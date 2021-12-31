Jade Cline says ‘everything’ in her life is changing, promises ‘big things’ on next season of Teen Mom 2

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 opened up about all of the changes in her life and the status of her relationship with her baby daddy Sean Austin. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline promised her fans plenty of upcoming drama and teased that “everything” in her life is changing.

Jade Cline has been working on a lot in her personal life since Teen Mom 2 has been on hiatus.

The 24-year-old licensed cosmetologist recently announced that her hair studio is opening in just a few weeks after months of hard work.

Much of Jade’s storyline on last season’s Teen Mom 2 focused on her Brazilian butt lift and liposuction surgery and her dramatic recovery.

Jade’s on-again-off-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Sean Austin, was there by her side, despite their tumultuous history.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline promises ‘big things’ next season

Now, Jade has opened up about where her relationship with Sean stands and revealed that there is a lot of drama coming Teen Mom 2 viewers’ way next season.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 30, Jade fielded questions from fans during a Q&A.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

One of Jade’s fans asked her to share “Real life s**t lol” and Jade obliged.

“Y’all are going to see some raw s**t on the next season of Teen Mom 2,” Jade wrote. “Literally everything in my life is changing. Some big things have happened. 😅😜.”

Another one of Jade’s followers wanted to know where she stands with Sean and asked her, “Are you and Sean together?”

Are Jade Cline and Sean Austin back together?

“You guys will see how everything plays out,” Jade told her fan. “A lot has happened & a lot has changed. I’m really proud of us as parents and adults.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade recently sparked rumors that she and Sean are not only back together, but possibly married.

When Jade’s family Christmas photos leaked, showing her and her daughter Kloie posing with Sean, Teen Mom 2 fans assumed they were back together.

However, some observant Teen Mom 2 viewers noticed that Jade and Sean had strategically hidden their left-hand ring fingers in the pics, spurring questions about whether they secretly tied the knot.

While Jade is celebrating all of the positive change in her life, she’ll appear alongside her castmates from the Teen Mom franchise next month.

Jade, along with cast members past and present, will premiere in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion spinoff show which has already promised viewers plenty of drama.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.