Jade Cline calls Amber Portwood a ‘very kind person’ for playing the peacemaker on Teen Mom Family Reunion

Jade Cline said she loves Amber Portwood “in general” after she showed support for Farrah Abraham. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline shows her support for Amber Portwood following her role in bringing peace to a feud among the cast.

This week’s episode of TMFR was possibly the most dramatic yet this season. Farrah Abraham’s arrival on set shocked the cast of TMFR and viewers.

Feud breaks out on set of Teen Mom Family Reunion when Farrah Abraham arrives, Amber Portwood acts as peacemaker

A feud broke out almost immediately after Farrah arrived when Cory Wharton approached her about former comments she made about him, his baby mama Cheyenne Floyd, and their four-year-old daughter Ryder.

Cory asked Farrah, “So we only had a baby to get on this show? That’s how you feel?”

“I guess I do,” Farrah replied to Cory. “I guess I feel really ghetto too, like that.”

Farrah’s response elicited plenty of controversies, which isn’t uncommon for the Teen Mom OG alum. To calm the situation before it got even more out of hand — after Cheyenne Floyd tossed a table during a moment in which she says she blacked out — Amber Portwood stepped in to have a one-on-one chat with Farrah.

Amber’s efforts received mostly backlash from TMFR viewers, mainly because of her former beef with Farrah. However, Amber did receive some support for bringing peace to the situation.

Jade Cline took to her Instagram stories after this week’s episode to interact with her fans and answer some questions about the show in a Q&A she titled “Last night’s episode? TMFR.”

Jade Cline shows support for Amber Portwood after her chat with Farrah Abraham

One of Jade’s followers sent her a comment that read, “Love this version of amber.”

Jade replied and showed some love for her newfound co-star, whom she had just met during the taping of TMFR.

“I love @realamberlportwood1__ in general,” Jade confessed. “This was basically the first time we met each other. She’s a very kind person. Think ppl forget we are all human and make [mistakes] and can grow.”

Farrah isn’t the only TMFR cast member to invoke controversy this season. Jade started the drama during the very first episode of TMFR.

On the first night at their resort, the TMFR cast gathered for a mixer, which went well until Dr. Bryant had the group participate in a scream therapy exercise.

When Jade’s BFF and Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus called Ashley Jones “fake,” Jade stepped in and made the discussion about her. Jade brought up past remarks that Ashley made about her and her family, which turned into a heated fight that required security to step in to prevent it from turning physical.

The Teen Mom spinoff has proven that although the moms and dads are taking strides to better themselves – with the help of life coach Dr. Bryant – there is still a lot of complex history among the cast, so be prepared for plenty more drama and altercations to come.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.