Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus explain how filming for Teen Mom 2 works after Kail Lowry’s actions leave questions

Jade and Briana answered some questions about filming after Kail raised some questions. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers got a lesson in filming for the show when co-stars and BFFs Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus explained their schedule after Kail Lowry’s actions raised questions.

The Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2 brought plenty of drama, right as the moms’ storylines came to a close.

Following the May 10 finale episode, Teen Mom 2 viewers were curious about the filming requirements of the cast after Kail Lowry was lackadaisical about letting the producers film her, keeping them waiting outside in the cold at her podcast office.

Jade took to Twitter following the episode and gave viewers some insight into the filming process. In response to a fan who asked, “Do they wait outside your house until you text? Lol,” Jade tweeted, “We have a set schedule for filming.”

Jade continued to explain, “We agree on dates and time and I meet them at the door lol I do enjoy my crew tho. It gets stressful but there are great people apart of this journey that make it worth it!”

Briana got in on the action, also taking to Twitter to offer some input about filming for Teen Mom 2. Briana first quote-retweeted one of Jade’s tweets which originally read, “I can promise you we get hounded to film everything lol 😂 no privacy around here.”

Briana added her two cents, “I swear, and Larry [Musnik, Teen Mom 2 executive producer] will be the first person to call and be like ‘uhhhh, we need this! Stop the s**t’ lmao and he’ll be on the first flight to go see u and have a meeting lol.”

Kail’s behavior stirred up controversy during the Teen Mom 2 finale

Briana wasn’t kidding – she was referencing the scene in which Larry paid a visit to Kail inside her podcast studio where she was recording an episode with her Baby Mamas No Drama co-host, Vee Rivera.

During the intense scene, Kail made a comment about MTV firing her for her behavior, which prompted Larry to show up. When Kail told the producers that she makes more money podcasting than she does filming for Teen Mom 2, Larry called her out.

“I’m proud of all your success, but don’t forget this show made it possible,” Larry told her, to which Kail responded by flipping off the cameras.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.