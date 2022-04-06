Teen Mom 2 viewers sound off about Vee Rivera and Kail Lowry drama after recent episode

Vee Rivera and Kail Lowry had a falling out that played out on Teen Mom 2 and viewers had plenty to say about it. Pic credit: @babymamasnodramapodcast/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 viewers spoke out about the feud between Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera that nearly cost them their friendship.

During the April 5 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail revealed to her co-star and now-former BFF Leah Messer that she had discovered some “upsetting” news about Vee.

Kail explained that four years prior, Vee leaked her pregnancy with her son Lux to Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Not only that, but Vee also told Javi the baby he and Kail lost to a miscarriage was likely not his because Kail was cheating on him.

Following the episode, Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Twitter where they sounded off, taking sides and giving their opinions on the beef between Kail and Vee.

Teen Mom 2 viewers sound off about Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera’s feud

One Teen Mom 2 viewer expressed their distaste for Javi dredging up the past and commented, “Javi selling out Vee 4 years later is a whole mess and a half.”

“Damn Vee told all the girl business and then went into business with her,” wrote another Teen Mom 2 fan.

One fan of the show sided with Vee after comparing what she did to something Kail did to Javi’s now-ex fiancee, Lauren Comeau.

“Kail so hurt by what Vee did, but was just as messy with Lauren so stfu,” they wrote.

During an episode of Teen Mom 2 in 2020, Kail disclosed to Lauren that Javi tried to hook up with her in a Wawa parking lot while he and Lauren were still dating.

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer gave Kail credit for mending her friendship with Vee after finding out what she told Javi.

“Kail is a good one because I could never ever be friends with a person who broke the trust I had in the person,” the viewer tweeted. “That was personal business that Vee told Javi. Once trust is broken, it is a wrap for me. Period.”

Kail and Vee have worked through their beef

As Teen Mom 2 viewers are aware, the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-hosts were able to talk through their issues on the show, as well as off-air.

Following the episode, Kail also took to social media to explain to her Instagram followers how she worked through the situation with Vee.

“We have all done things we aren’t proud of,” Kail said. “We have all been in a bad spot in our lives & projected. I know I have. If I didn’t/couldn’t forgive & move forward, I would be a hypocrite for wanting people to do the same for me at times in my life.”

