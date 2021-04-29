Jackie Goldschneider talks Gia Giudice’s WWHL appearance, plus where does she stand with Teresa Giudice today?

Jackie Goldschneider responds to Gia Giudice’s WWHL interview Pic credit:Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider dragged Gia Giudice into a bit of drama on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Gia recently dished about how it has affected her life.

Gia spoke out during a special Bravo Kids episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which is yet to air.

In a sneak peek of the feature, Gia noted that the analogy about her using drugs was “disgusting” and “shocking.”

She also pointed out that after the whole fiasco went down she was the one that reached out to Jackie.

During a recent interview, Jackie explained why she didn’t reach out to Teresa’s daughter first.

Why didn’t Jackie reach out to Gia?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a guest on the latest episode of Housewives Nightcap.

During her interview, talks turned to a preview from Gia’s appearance on the Bravo Kids episode of WWHL.

Gia told Andy Cohen that her mom had every right to be outraged by the analogy that Jackie had made about her.

“Absolutely! I was like completely disgusted by it,” commented Gia.

“I never thought my name would ever be brought up and especially just like being on the show for so long, no housewife has ever disrespected me. And…for one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like in shock.”

The 20-year-old also noted that she was the one who reached out to Jackie after she made the distasteful analogy on the show.

Jackie recently explained why she chose not to contact Gia first.

“I didn’t feel like it was appropriate for me to directly contact somebody’s kids no matter how old they are,” confessed Jackie.

“But yeah she texted me and I gave her exactly what she wanted and then it was done. But you know, I’ll just say that there’s a huge, huge difference between an accusation and an analogy and I think that’s why she was fine with it in the first place, but the cast has all moved past it and I’d like to stay past it.”

Where do Jackie and Teresa stand today?

Jackie and Teresa had a rough start to the season after the cheating rumor and the Gia fiasco.

However, for the past few episodes, the two Jersey housewives have managed to remain cordial.

So, have they gotten past their drama?

“You know if we’re gonna remain on a cast together we have to figure out a way to truly move past it,” noted Jackie.

“Obviously when it aired it dredged up all kinds of fighting and feelings again and then when we got to the reunion again all that came out. But obviously, we have to find a way to be in a room together and I don’t want to tell you where we are today because I want you guys to be surprised at [the] reunion.”

Do you think Jackie and Teresa have resolved their issues after everything that went down this season?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.