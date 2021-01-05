Ivan Hall jokes about becoming The Bachelor next season

Ivan Hall didn’t win The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams but that doesn’t mean that he failed at finding love.

In fact, it seems that most of the country fell in love with him on the show, as he opened up about his own struggles, his story, and his view on social issues.

Even though Tayshia fell more in love with Zac Clark, it’s clear that this isn’t the last that Bachelor Nation has seen of Ivan.

And over the Christmas break, he was joking about how they could be seeing him next.

Ivan Hall jokes about becoming the next Bachelor lead

It appears that Matt James leading this current season of The Bachelor has inspired Ivan.

Over the holidays, Ivan posted a photo of himself in a suit, holding a red rose with the caption, “New Year…what’s next?”

He made sure to mention that the whole thing was a joke, but the photos he included did look like a Bachelor casting photo shoot.

The Bachelor fan account @bachelornation.scoop joked that Ivan was already campaigning to be the next Bachelor, especially since Matt is paving the way for people of color to be the lead.

At the time of this writing, 41 percent of voters said that they would definitely consider him a Bachelor lead, whereas 59 percent said that he would not be their first pick for The Bachelor.

Ivan Hall opened up about Tayshia Adams sending him home

When Ivan was on The Bachelorette, he made it to the final four. However, he was suddenly sent home after his overnight date. At the time, she mentioned that religion was the reason why she felt they couldn’t continue dating.

Ivan seemed understanding, but it was clear that viewers missed a huge part of the puzzle.

Ivan opened up about why he was suddenly sent home on The Bachelorette, sharing that he was not religious and Tayshia wanted to date someone who was Christian like herself.

On the show, Ivan and Tayshia had an emotional conversation about social issues, something that hadn’t happened before. Ivan got praise from Bachelor viewers for opening up about his struggles as a person of color, especially as a child. ABC also got credit for giving lots of airtime for this conversation, something that was long overdue for the network.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.