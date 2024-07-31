It’s time to admit that Rachel Fuda isn’t cut out for RHONJ

Rachel Fuda made quite an impression on viewers when she joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13.

Despite early drama with Teresa Giudice on RHONJ Season 14 that made her one of the season’s most-talked-about cast members, she’s practically disappeared from most of the storylines.

The big issue is that she started the season with a lot of energy, ready to take on any cast members who got in her way.

But when questions about her husband’s past emerged, she started retreating from the drama, which never looks good.

It’s a shame that her second season has been so dominated by John Fuda’s history because, had she continued to grow her friendships, she may have continued as one of the best new additions in years.

With a reboot on the horizon, it’s hard to imagine Rachel in the Season 15 cast. There’s been little progression in her storylines, and she’s practically bailed whenever her husband’s name is mentioned.

Rachel leaves too many arguments

Unfortunately for Rachel and viewers of RHONJ, the husbands are not off limits because they like to get immersed in the drama, as evidenced by John berating Teresa during one of their arguments earlier in the season.

Truthfully, the series would be much better if the husbands were not trying to steal the limelight because the ladies could have arguments with some resolution.

If the show proceeds with some holdovers from Season 14, there’s a high probability that producers will phase out the husbands because the common consensus amongst the fan base is that they’re not necessary to tell the stories.

The sad part is that Rachel could have used Season 14 to solidify her place in the cast. Still, she seems more like Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga’s soldier because she’s got involved in many arguments with Teresa.

Of course, depending on how the chips land in the casting department next season, producers may still believe Rachel has potential.

The draw of these shows is the dynamic of the women, and Rachel made a big mistake in complaining about Jenn Fessler talking to Teresa after her issues with the original star.

The cast division destroyed the show

The only way for the show to survive is for cast members to film with each other because refusing to be in the same room as co-stars is what got the show into the mess it’s in now.

Sadly, Rachel couldn’t handle the heat and flew off the handle when she couldn’t make her friends film without specific individuals.

As a result, she doesn’t need to be in the mix for next season. This is strange because Danielle Cabral has had a great season despite her arguments and is unafraid of confrontation.

It will be interesting to see which directions producers take in Season 15, but there’s a high chance that most of the current cast, including Rachel, won’t be back.

RHONJ airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.