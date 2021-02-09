Is Tyler Cameron chasing fame after The Bachelorette? One Bachelor Nation person thinks so

Is Tyler Cameron chasing fame after The Bachelorette? Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron clearly became a fan favorite back in 2019 when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of the show.

She took him all the way to the finale before sending him home as he was about to propose.

Hannah chose Jed Wyatt over Tyler, but she regretted her decision after she learned that he had kept a relationship secret at home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While he denies that he cheated on Hannah, she just wanted out of the engagement.

During the After The Final Rose special, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date and the two did have drinks together. But the relationship struggled a bit and they never became a couple.

Tyler Cameron is chasing clout says one Bachelor person

But just because Tyler didn’t find love on The Bachelorette doesn’t mean he didn’t find fame. In fact, one person seems to think that Tyler is just chasing clout after the show.

“Yes, I’m sorry I canNOT with this boy,” Bekah Martinez wrote on Instagram, adding, “He started looking like a clout chaser the moment he got off Hannah’s season.”

Read More Bachelor Nation still wants Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown to get back together

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

The Bachelor fansite defended Tyler, saying that he isn’t just doing it for fame. The account owner claimed that Tyler is a very nice person who appreciates his fans. The account owner shared a personal experience with Tyler to change people’s minds about Bekah’s assumptions.

It’s clear that some people think he’s a clout chaser, as he just launched a clothing line with photos of himself.

Tyler Cameron’s best friend is currently The Bachelor

It also doesn’t look good when Tyler’s best friend was chosen for The Bachelorette the year after he appeared. It could look like Tyler pushed Matt James to apply for The Bachelorette, so he could somehow get credit for that connection.

Matt was ultimately named The Bachelor for the 2021 season and during last night’s episode, Tyler stopped by Nemacolin to support his best friend on his journey to find love.

Plus, the two remain close friends. Matt recently celebrated Tyler’s birthday with him, sharing that they went out for dinner. They also got LASIK eye surgery together after Matt returned home from The Bachelor.

Tyler has also moved on from The Bachelorette now, as he’s supposedly dating model Camile Kendra.

He’s no longer entertaining the idea of dating Hannah Brown. She recently went public with her own relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.