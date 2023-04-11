Is this the next Real Housewives franchise?

Bravo’s first-ever Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County, almost didn’t make it to TV.

“The rough cuts sucked,” Andy Cohen, then a little-known network executive, recalled in 2021’s Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. “We were ready to kill the show.”

Thankfully, of course, that didn’t happen, and RHOC would go on to set the blueprint for the following two decades of reality TV.

Since the series first premiered in 2006, Bravo has launched Real Housewives franchises in ten more cities and multiple spin-off shows, including, among others, Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Vanderpump Rules.

The newest additions include The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which debuted in 2020, and The Real Housewives of Dubai, which premiered last year. Since then, fans have wondered where Cohen and Bravo will take the hit series next.

Now, they might finally have an answer, as the network has reportedly been scoping out New Orleans for its next Real Housewives show.

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential The Real Housewives of New Orleans.

Bravo reportedly seeking NBA wives for newest Real Housewives installment

Last month, sources told The Jasmine Brand that Bravo was already on the hunt for suitable New Orleans Housewives.

As of late March, the network was reportedly looking for well-known local socialites to join its potential cast.

It’s also been looking for NBA wives, as the city is home to the New Orleans Pelicans pro basketball team.

Per Distractify, some of the Pelicans’ high-profile stars, like forward Zion Williamson and power forward Anthony Davis, are currently in long-term relationships with women who seem like potential Real Housewives material.

Williamson’s high school sweetheart, South Carolina native Tiana White, is a former cheerleader and volleyball star, while Davis’s wife, Marlen Polanco Davis, is a model and fashion designer.

Outside of the NBA, several outlets also named New Orleans native and millionaire makeup entrepreneur Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward as their top choice for the cast.

Fans weigh in on a potential The Real Housewives of New Orleans

At this point, no NBA wives or socialites have actually signed on to join the series, and Bravo has neither confirmed nor denied the new franchise rumors.

But fans are already getting excited about a potential The Real Housewives of New Orleans show.

“I want a real housewives of New Orleans real bad,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t wait for The Real Housewives of New Orleans to flush RHODubai down the toilet,” another fan tweeted.

Others already had ideas for the possible new show’s opening sequence.

“If the Real Housewives of New Orleans ain’t holding beignets, keep it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Would you watch The Real Housewives of New Orleans?