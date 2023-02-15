Is The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer in a relationship with this model?

It may have only been a few months, but has Erich Schwer officially moved on from his relationship with Gabby Windey?

The former contestant, 30, was most recently seen on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, where he proposed to Gabby during the show’s finale.

The two split roughly two months after the episode aired, claiming to be on different pages and not each other’s “best match.”

While Gabby has been spreading rumors about a potential relationship with fellow Dancing with the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino, Erich has stayed quiet about his personal life.

In his most recent interview, however, he did explain how he wanted to take things slow when it comes to a potential new relationship.

But has Erich moved on quicker than some may have expected?

His Valentine’s Day repost may say so.

The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer posts a Valentine’s Day photo with a new girl

On February 14, Erich reposted a photo to his Instagram Stories that was originally shared by model Elizabeth Turner.

The photo included a Polaroid of Elizabeth giving Erich a kiss on the cheek while he smiled at the camera.

“Valentine,” Elizabeth wrote, with an accompanying red heart emoji.

Erich Schwer shares a Valentine’s Day post with model Elizabeth Turner. Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

Before the share, Erich also uploaded a photo of him standing in a building lobby.

The fitness guru, who was dressed in head-to-toe khaki, smiled slightly for the mirror selfie as he held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

“My mom said I have to be home by 10,” Erich joked.

Erich poses with the same bouquet of flowers that Elizabeth had on her table. Pic credit: @erich_schwer/@elizabethcturner/Instagram

Elizabeth later shared an IG Story with the same bouquet of flowers on her table, so it can be assumed that she was the one who was most definitely taken out on the date.

So, who is the lucky lady Erich chose to celebrate the official day of romance with?

Who is model Elizabeth Turner?

Elizabeth is a 30-year-old model and qualified clinical psychologist.

According to The Sun, she graduated from Duke University in 2014 and has since made a career from modeling as her “day job.”

She has also released her own bikini line with the swimwear website Sunsets Incorporated, which she has posted in her Instagram bio.

Her bio also states that she is a proud vegan and animal rights activist, often sharing her efforts with her 998,000 followers.

While it’s unclear how Elizabeth and Erich originally met, his recent sweep of all remaining traces of Gabby on his Instagram page could show that he is ready to share some photos with his new girl.

Erich opens up for the first time since his breakup with Gabby Windey

Last week, Erich opened up about the demise of his relationship with Gabby, admitting that he was not in the right head space during their engagement.

Despite the outcome, he said that he had no regret about going on the show.

“I learned how to be vulnerable and how to put myself out there 100 percent, to be more in tune with my feelings and express them openly. Overall, the experience allowed me to come out of my shell in a way I hadn’t before and find confidence in being my true self,” he explained.

While Erich said that he is now focusing on himself and spending time with his close friends and family, he admitted to being ready to meet new people. The former winner revealed that he is open to meeting his potential partner — someone he sees as a best friend and can celebrate the “highs” and “lows” of life with.

“Someone open to adventure, but also down for the occasional White Lotus binge-watch in one sitting,” Erich joked. “And, fiery romance. Because at the end of the day, I’m a hopeful romantic. That’s not too much to ask for….right??” he joked.

Maybe Elizabeth is that girl, but for now, fans will have to wait for more clues from the potential pair.

