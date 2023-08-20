Is Kalani Faagata planning to expose Asuelu’s side chick on 90 Day: The Last Resort?

We learned a lot about Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s troubled marriage during the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, but honestly, I could have gone my entire life without some of the details.

Kalani found out about one of Asuelu’s many misdeeds when he caught thrush — an oral yeast infection — from a sexual encounter with a random woman at a bar.

That wasn’t the first time the Samoan native cheated on his wife, but is she planning to expose the side chick?

The mom of two talked about that during a Q&A on social media, and she also had some words of advice for the woman that gave Asuelu the yeast infection.

Meanwhile, after Kalani dropped the bomb about sleeping with her hall pass, people are keen to find out more, and they had questions about that as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Kalani hinted that the mystery man might appear on the show at some point.

Is Kalani Faagata ready to expose her husband Asuelu Pulaa’s side chick?

The 90 Day Fiance star got real with her Instagram followers during a recent Q&A.

One curious viewer wanted to know if Kalani planned to expose the women that Asuelu cheated on her with.

However, the 35-year-old admitted that she had no desire to do that, and for good reason.

“I would never expose that person,” responded Kalani. “If they chose to do that, that is their business.”

“Apparently, he had been going around Samoa telling people that he was single… So I don’t blame anyone involved,” she explained.

As for the woman who left Asuelu with a case of thrush, Kalani had some advice for her — which is to take that secret to the “f**king grave.”

“Don’t ever expose yourself, don’t tell anyone it was you,” warned the TLC star. “The internet is a very mean place so hope you’re solved, cured… be cautious of who you kiss in bars, my love.”

Will Kalani’s hall pass man appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort?

On another note, Kalani was also asked about her martial indiscretion during the Instagram Q&A — although, to be fair — she got permission from Asuelu to do that.

After his admitted guilt about cheating on his wife, Asuelu suggested a hall pass, but Kalani took things a lot further than the kiss her husband permitted.

Not only did they have sex, but Kalani confessed to having feelings for the man in question.

One Instagram user wanted to know if she’s still seeing the mystery hall pass man, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

However, Kalani teased that viewers will know more as the episodes play out.

“The infamous hall pass man. You can find out more about him Mondays on The Last Resort,” she noted.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.